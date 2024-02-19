In Session: Trial of former Savannah Police officer delayed for second time

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Judge delays trial against former Savannah Police officer again

On Feb. 13, the day jury selection was expected to begin, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley granted a motion to continue the trial against former Savannah Police officer Octavio “Mike” Arango ― the second time he has opted to do so since Arango was indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on Sept. 17, 2020.

The criminal case against Arango involves an incident that occurred on April 14, 2020, when Arango and his partner Daniel Kang attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a domestic violence complaint and detained the wrong person, Darryl Faitele. Both Arango and Kang were placed on leave then fired three months later.

Faitele, the cousin of the suspect in the complaint, alleges he was abused by the officers and has since filed a civil lawsuit against the officers and city.

Walmsley granted the trial delay because of the volume of pre-trial motions filed Since Feb. 1. Between the defense and prosecution, 11 motions have been filed, according to a review of court records.

“I’m going to continue the case, but to be clear, I’m not simply granting the defense’s motion to continue,” said Walmsley. “As far as I’m concerned, the reason for the continuance is based on both parties’ disclosures and matters that still need to be addressed.”

A motion hearing is scheduled for April 24.

During the Feb. 13 hearing, Arango’s defense attorney, Tom Withers of Withers Law Firm, argued that he hadn’t received interviews conducted by SPD until recently. Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Justus argued that Arango’s defense attorney, Michael Schiavone of the Schiavone Law Firm, received the interview transcripts years before. On Jan. 31, Withers entered his appearance as Arango’s co-counsel, joining Schiavone on the defense team.

Justus noted that the trial was originally scheduled for Sept. 19, 2023. On Sept. 11, 2023, Schiavone filed a motion for continuance, citing a conflicting case that had a jury trial docket on the same day and a recently retained expert, who was still reviewing the case information. Four days later, Walmsley granted the motion for continuance.

Former Chatham corrections officer, alleged co-conspirators indicted for drug smuggling

On Feb. 14, a Chatham County grand jury indicted a former Chatham County Detention Center corrections officer, multiple inmates and alleged co-conspirators for smuggling drugs into the facility.

Georgette Bennett was indicted for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, furnishing prohibited items to inmates, and violation of oath by a public officer.

All the defendants were indicted with the conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

A Chatham County grand jury previously indicted this case on March 1, 2023. It’s not immediately clear why the Chatham District Attorney’s Office presented another indictment. DA Shalena Cook Jones did not return a phone call for comment.

According to previous reporting by the Savannah Morning News, Bennett had worked at the CCDC for five months, despite admitting to another corrections officer that she had smuggled drugs at her previous job as a corrections officer at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia. She also told the other officer she had been "in and out of jail in New York” and that she had resigned from her old job after being accused of bringing in contraband for inmates.

The training officer filed an incident report on July 31, 2022. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation but didn't find evidence of Bennett, 26, selling drugs, according to Chief Deputy Gary Taylor, who said they couldn’t prove “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

