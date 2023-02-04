New set of Boyd indictments rolls out

Feb. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A grand jury sitting in Boyd County issued a stack of indictments this week.

Charges included in this week's round up include promoting contraband and drug trafficking.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, rather a grand jury found sufficient enough evidence to issue formal charges against a defendant.

The charges are as follows:

Diego Gonzalez-Tapia, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promoting contraband.

Wilkins Brito, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promoting contraband.

Calvin Tribble, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promoting contraband.

Paul D. Osborne, 45, of Grayson, was indicted on a sole count of theft by unlawful taking with item(s) stolen valued between $10,000 and $1,000,000.

Kasey T. Ward, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

Simeon J. Sierocki, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Ralph G. Hackworth, 38, of Russell, was indicted on charges of careless driving, DUI, failure to signal, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seatbelt, failure to produce insurance card and trafficking heroin.

Tesla McDowell, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of simple trafficking methamphetamine and simple trafficking heroin.

Carlos N. Ferera, 27, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promoting contraband.

Corey Jackson, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promoting contraband.

Stacey W. Pack, 48, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of second-degree escape and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

Tanner R. Boyd, 21, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief.

David Reeves, 54, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of shoplifting items valued between $1,000 and $10,000.

Charity Collins, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of complicity to trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com