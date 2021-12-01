'I set my house on fire.' More details released in San Angelo arson case

Court documents detail moments before and after flames erupted around a San Angelo residence.

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man accused of torching his father's home Sunday allegedly confessed to committing the act to an employee at a drive-thru liquor store, asking they keep it a "secret."

Police have since charged Justin Ross Cuellar, 28, on suspicion of arson after a home roughly two blocks away from Lone Star Middle School burned to the ground.

About 8:44 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, first responders arrived to a home engulfed in flames in the 2400 block of West Harris Avenue. The fire started spreading to another home as firefighters raced to extinguish the blaze.

Police met with neighbors, who said they heard an explosion, then saw the house in flames.

The resident whose house was on fire told investigators he received a phone call from his adult son, later identified as Cuellar, who said "I'm burning this (expletive) down," according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Prior to the fire, the man told police Cuellar had been arguing with a woman, then attempted to argue with him "over nothing," records state.

The man told police he did not feel safe returning home and attempted to get a hotel room for the night. As he tried to do this, a neighbor called to tell him the house was on fire, records state.

Police found Cuellar in the 2700 block of Raney Street, who "agreed to speak," but gave "no pertinent information regarding the arson" before terminating the interview, according to an affidavit.

During their investigation, police obtained a witness statement from an employee at a nearby drive-thru liquor store in the 2300 block of Sherwood Way. They said Cuellar approached them and said, "I set my house on fire," then asked if his "secret" would be safe with them.

Police later arrested Cuellar on suspicion of arson. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $750,000 bond as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

