How to set up a neighborhood watch program
Statistics show that neighborhood watch programs make communities safer. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom shared with us fourteen tips for every neighborhood watch program.
Statistics show that neighborhood watch programs make communities safer. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom shared with us fourteen tips for every neighborhood watch program.
While sleeping at an airport is less than ideal, one creator is providing tips on how to make doing so as safe and comfortable as possible — if it comes to that. Sabina Trojanova (@girlvsglobe), a seasoned solo traveler, posted... The post Solo traveler gives tips on how to safely sleep in the airport if you really need to: ‘This is my very improvised solution’ appeared first on In The Know.
Netflix said its operating margin has more room to run after the company beat earnings expectations on both the top and bottom lines and reported a surge in subscribers.
After doing their 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference last week, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back to give you their 10 most interesting players in the Western Conference this week. Later, Dan Devine interviews Shea Serrano and makes a big announcement.
Former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s ex-girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, refuted prosecutors' claims Porter beat and strangled her in a social media post Wednesday.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
This hack can turn a stale or frozen loaf into fresh, crispy bread within minutes. The post Baking coach shares how to revive old bread with a little bit of water appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon plans to expand its drone delivery program to the UK, Italy and a third US location in 2024. It will also start using an improved drone that can fly twice as far as previous models.
Meta is bringing its Telegram-like "broadcast channels" feature to Facebook and Messenger after rolling it out to Instagram and WhatsApp earlier this year. The feature lets creators and public figures share one-to-many messages to directly engage with their followers. With broadcast channels, only the creator of the channel can send messages, but viewers can react to messages and vote in polls.
Roku stock tumbled on fresh concerns about the ad market recovery.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
It's official: X is charging users to use its service -- a move X owner Elon Musk said would help the company combat bots and spam, something he's repeatedly complained about even before acquiring the social network. Instead, it's only one piece of a broader plan to stop bots that may also include payment, phone and ID verification, in addition to traditional bot-catching methods involving heuristics. On X, director of engineering Eric Farraro wrote, "I've read a lot of cynical takes about the $1 'Not a Bot' feature and the verification program in general."
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
There are some things an AI chatbot can't reliably answer, like how to solve a problem in your relationship, which outfit looks best, advice on a problem you're facing or maybe a list of personal recommendations about which movies or shows to watch, among other things. For these types of questions, users today still turn to other people -- and online, that means using platforms like Reddit or Quora to get answers from other humans, not AI bots. Now, a mobile app called Superfy is looking to use AI to better connect its users to other people for answers to these types of questions in a new live chat social experience.
Only weeks after TikTok Shop's entry into the U.S. market, YouTube today is making it easier for consumers to shop products presented by its own creator community. The company is introducing new creator-focused features that will allow them to add timestamps to videos for their tagged products and tag their affiliate products in bulk across their video library. Combined, the additions will simplify the process of marketing products through YouTube videos and potentially increase sales, netting creators more money.
Amazon's Prime Air drone service has been slow to take off for the company, with limited operations in just two locales a whole decade after Amazon first started development of the program. Now, Prime Air is getting a small injection of activity, quite literally: Today, Amazon announced the launch of drone deliveries of medicines purchased through Amazon Pharmacy, its online prescription drug store. Amazon said packages will be dropped by drone within 60 minutes of being ordered via Amazon Pharmacy.
RevRoad was started in 2017 as a venture services firm for startups in Utah. RevRoad Capital raised $61 million for its debut fund to focus on early-stage investments, mainly at seed. The Provo, Utah-based fund will operate as a sister organization to RevRoad and will invest the majority of its capital into companies that went through RevRoad’s program.
It provides a visual and audio alert if a driver appears tired.
The biggest news stories this morning: The new $79 Apple Pencil has a USB-C charging port, X starts charging new users $1 per year to send tweets, Netflix’s first live sports event is a golf tournament.
The US tax authority has announced that it will start pilot testing its new Direct File program for the 2024 filing season, though it will initially be available for select taxpayers in 13 states only.
Every Aaron Nola start could be his last for the Phillies. Every Aaron Nola start makes it harder to envision him pitching anywhere else.