How to set up your own company – and the exact amount of tax you could save

Running your own limited company has plenty of tax benefits, compared with being a sole trader – but with more business reliefs comes more responsibility.

Being your own boss might sound like a dream job, but it also means becoming an employer – even if the only person you’re employing is yourself. It means you could be on the hook for paying employers’ National Insurance contributions, pension contributions and even sick leave.

That being said, the structure of a limited company means that you, as the director, could save hundreds in tax.

Here is what you’ll need to consider when setting up a company, and how to go about it.

The difference between sole traders and limited companies

There are around 4.3 million self-employed people in Britain operating as either a sole trader or a limited company.

One of the main differences between the two is the liability.

A sole trader is personally liable for all debts and obligations of the business, which means your personal assets such as your home could be at risk if the enterprise faces financial difficulties.

In contrast, if you run a limited company, the shareholders’ liability is generally limited to the amount they have invested in the company.

Many individuals start as a sole trader to test the waters when they first become self-employed.

How to set up as a sole trader

There’s not much you need to do to set up as a sole trader. If you’ve never paid tax by self-assessment before, you’ll need to register with HM Revenue and Customs. This involves setting up a Government Gateway account, and then you’ll be ready to file your tax return and pay any income tax or National Insurance owed each year.

“For small micro businesses [being a sole trader] is an easy and sensible option as you will be in full control,” says Toby Cotton, a senior manager at accountancy firm Kreston Reeves.

“However, you will be taking on all the risks and will be personally liable for any debts. Depending on the nature of the business it can also be challenging for some sole traders to sell their products or services, as there is less credibility and reputation compared to a limited company.”

How to set up a limited company

There is certainly more paperwork if you want to trade through a limited company.

Firstly, to get the business into existence you need to complete and submit an incorporation form to Companies House. This includes your company name, registered office address and initial directors and shareholders – this can just be you if you’re the only employee.

This costs £12, and can be done through the Companies House website – or you can get an accountant to help.

It is also important to have a business bank account, to keep your personal and company income separate.

You can open an account online or in a branch, but will have to provide information about yourself and your company. As with any bank account, check the fees and any extras you may get, such as savings rates, credit or foreign currency services.

For example, Tide has a free company creation tool for customers, which pays the £12 incorporation fee, while Starling Bank offers its own bookkeeping tools for £7 per month.

Having an accountant and bookkeeping software such as Xero, QuickBooks and FreshBooks may be beneficial, as there are extra responsibilities beyond self-assessment such as filing the company’s annual accounts and corporation tax returns, and keeping track of how much money is coming in and out of the business.

“As a sole trader there are minimal admin requirements other than submitting a tax return but, as a limited company, there are end of year compliance tasks to complete, registered offices to deal with and the organisation of certificates and board meetings,” said Clare Bowen, partner at business advisory firm Monahans.

“If the company has a good accountant, this will be completed on its behalf, at a cost, but otherwise it presents a huge drain on time,” she added.

Both sole traders and companies must also register for VAT if turnover is above £85,000. You can voluntarily register if your turnover is lower.

How will your company choice affect your tax bill?

Another major difference between working as a sole trader or through a limited company is tax.

All of the earnings of a sole trader are taxed as individual income, so you could pay 20pc as a basic-rate taxpayer, 40pc as a higher-rate taxpayer, or 45pc on the additional rate.

You can deduct the cost of work-related expenses from your pre-tax earnings, thereby reducing the tax you’ll pay on those outgoings.

You will also have to pay Class 2 National Insurance (NI) at £3.45 a week on income over £12,570, and Class 4 NI at 9pc on income between £12,570-£50,270, and 2pc on income above this.

Operating as a limited company can be more tax efficient. Rather than being taxed on earnings, the company pays corporation tax on profits.

As the director of a limited company, you’ll need to deal with corporation tax. Companies with profits up to £50,000 pay a corporation tax rate of 19pc, and for large companies with profits above £250,000 the tax rate is 25pc. A sliding scale applies in between.

Income tax will also be charged on salary taken out of the business, but a director has control over how much is taken, and some can be withdrawn as dividends.

The tax on dividends is 8.75pc for basic-rate taxpayers, 33.75pc on the higher-rate and 39.35pc on the additional-rate.

There is also a £2,000 dividend allowance letting you and other shareholders in the business withdraw some funds tax-free.

There may also be NI to pay on any salaries being paid by the business. This includes employers NI of 13.8pc on anything above £9,100, as well as 12pc employees NI on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270, and 2pc on anything above.

This can mean paying lower rates of tax depending how you take the money from the business.

Analysis by accountancy firm Mazars for Telegraph Money shows a sole trader earning £30,000 would be left with £24,766 in after income tax and NI.

A company director can access this money differently. You could instead take a £12,570 salary – up to the personal allowance and employees NI threshold – and pay yourself the rest as dividends. This would mean paying zero income tax and only paying employers NI, corporation tax and dividend tax, leaving you with £25,187 – that’s £421 extra.

Of course, the savings may be higher as you earn even more, as shown in the table below.

Sole trader earning £30,000 would be left with £24,766 in after tax and NI

Directors can also expense certain items to reduce their corporation tax bill, such as business travel or even for a company car, but there may be “benefit in kind” charges for personal use.

“Certain items such as a company mobile phone and an electric company car can be very tax efficient with the company paying the costs out of gross profits, and the company director having a zero-rate or low tax rate,” says Toby Tallon, tax partner at Evelyn Partners.

There are plenty of tax savings, but you also have to weigh up if this makes the extra costs and responsibilities of running a company worth it.

“The decision to operate as a sole trader or a limited company should be based on various factors, including the nature of the business, potential liabilities, tax considerations, long-term goals, and personal preferences,” said Mohammed Abbas, corporate law director at legal firm Freeths.

“Consult with legal and financial professionals before making a decision.”

Now read: National Insurance: how it works, what it funds, and how it affects your state pension

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.