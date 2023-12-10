Set your reminders now: Springfield Buc-ee's to open doors at 6 a.m. on Monday

Beaver nuggets. Brisket sandwiches. The "world's cleanest restrooms." All three are just a few days away as Missourians prepare for the opening of the state's first Buc-ee's travel center.

Springfield's Buc-ee's, located at 3284 N. Beaver Road (formerly Mulroy Road), is opening its doors at 6 a.m. Monday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. The 53,000-square-foot travel center features 120 fueling pumps on the outside and Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, a wall of jerky and plenty of Beaver-themed merchandise on the inside.

“Springfield is rich with history that attracts travelers from all across the country and we are honored to be opening our first store in the birthplace of Route 66," Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a news release. “We are thrilled to bring Buc-ee’s to the community and treat our road-trippers to the hospitality that Missouri is known for.”

Before the doors open on Monday, the travel center will be conducting merchandise giveaways with those in line. The Buc-ee's mascot will also be on site to hype up those in line. Buc-ee's founder and CEO Arch Aplin III will also be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Anticipation for the grand opening has been high among Buc-ee's fans. In mid-November, the News-Leader reported that more than 7,800 Facebook users were members of the Facebook Group, "Fans Of Buc-ee's! Springfield, Missouri," which has been dedicated to discussions about the center's opening. As of Friday, the group is made up of more than 16,000 Facebook users, all buzzing with excitement.

Construction on the travel center began in August 2022. Following the center's grand opening, Springfield will begin the process of two rounds of reimbursement to the Texas-based company. Over a 20-year period Springfield will reimburse Buc-ee's $9.2 million for public infrastructure improvements that will result from the project.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Set your reminders: Springfield Buc-ee's grand opening is Monday