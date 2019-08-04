How to Set a Timeline to Pay Off Your Student Loans

Pay off your student loans quickly by creating a plan and sticking to it.

For student loan borrowers, the financial assistance they sought to improve their future might now be holding them back from achieving their dreams. According to research from Citizens Bank, 60% of millennial student loan borrowers expect to be making loan payments well into their 40s, a burden that keeps many from pursuing the careers they really want.

If you want to beat this dismal prediction, you’ll need to double down on your student loan debt. The best way to pay off your student loans fast so that you can face your future debt free is to make a plan and stick to it.

Should you pay off your student loans early?

Paying off your student loans early saves you money on interest and shortens your repayment years.

Let’s say you have $10,000 in student loans with a 5% interest rate, and you’ve signed up for a 20-year repayment plan. If you pay an extra $100 per month on top of your required monthly payment, you’ll shave off over 14 years of payments and save $4,267 in interest fees. If you really want to knock out your debt quickly, you can dedicate an extra $500 per month in addition to your monthly payment, and you will be debt free in about a year and a half -- saving you $5,390 in interest.

You can really see the benefit of paying off your student loans early when you are looking at a much larger loan amount. Let’s say you have $120,000 in student loans with a 7% interest rate and are on a 30-year repayment plan. Paying just $50 extra per month will save you $32,852 in interest and knock off 5 years worth of payments. If you dedicate an extra $500 per month on top of your monthly payment, you’ll save a whopping $113,902 and pay them off in just over 11 years instead of being enslaved to your student loans for 30 years.

The answer is simple -- the earlier you pay off your student loans, the less you will pay over the life of your loans.

Strategies for paying off your student loans faster

Paying your student loans off early seems like a no-brainer, but it takes proper planning. Here are some strategies to explore to help get you on the path to financial freedom.

Refinancing student loans

Refinancing your student loans may be a good option to pay off your loans quickly and save money in the long run. The process of refinancing involves paying off your current student loans with a new loan that has better terms.

However, you’ll need to have good credit to qualify for the best student loan refinancing rates. Otherwise, refinancing may increase your interest rate or extend your repayment period. In addition, refinancing your federal student loans will cause you to lose access to more flexible repayment plans and opportunities for loan forgiveness.

Student loan consolidation

Consolidation is similar to refinancing in that it involves taking out a new loan to repay your current student loans. However, student loan consolidation focuses on repaying multiple student loans with one loan, thereby simplifying repayment by only giving you one loan to manage going forward.

Student loan consolidation can sometimes lower your interest rate, but many times it will actually increase your rate -- this isn’t the best arrangement if your goal is to pay off your loans early. Consolidation tends to be better for borrowers who need to decrease their monthly payments and increase their repayment term because they’re unable to meet their current student loan obligations.