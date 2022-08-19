Does a Trust Bank Account Make Sense for Your Money Goals?

Nadia Ahmad
·5 min read

Understanding what you need to support your loved ones during and after your life can be a daunting task. Especially when it comes to the issue of assets and finances. Many people take steps like setting up a will or trust through a financial advisor. But beyond those legal agreements, a question arises about whether special financial vehicles are necessary. In the case of a trust, it is possible to use a tool called a trust bank account.

What Is a Trust?

Trusts and wills are both estate planning tools but they serve different purposes. A will is a legal document that outlines what happens to your assets after you die. A trust, on the other hand, is a legal entity into which assets are placed. This entity technically owns your assets, with a trustee managing it. A trust involves a grantor, trustee and the beneficiaries. Trusts can also be revocable or irrevocable - the first can be amended or even folded, while the latter are permanent.

What Is a Trust Bank Account?

With a trust bank account, a person or entity controls the assets in the account on behalf of a third party or beneficiary. It allows grantors to set terms for how they want assets managed and eventually distributed to beneficiaries. (One example is setting up an account to pay property taxes or to create a college tuition fund.) In this case and in general, trust processes are useful in avoiding the probate process that a will must go through, which can cost a lot of money and time.

Trust bank accounts hold the assets, but funds can be used for paying expenses during the distribution of the trust. Having a separate account makes it easier to move funds into the accounts and keep track of related expenses. Being able to disperse funds quickly and easily is important, especially if the trust was created to handle immediate needs, like the death of a parent or guardian, or urgent medical expenses.

How to Open a Trust Bank Account

To open an account like this, you'll need to first determine that your bank offers these types of accounts, then gather documents and fill out an application. If they are offered, you should ask about much of the information that you might otherwise ask about any bank account: whether there are any balance requirements, fees, minimum opening deposits, etc. Documents you'll need might include valid identification, tax forms, the name of the trust and any other current information about it. In some cases, you may even be able to convert an existing bank account into a trust account.

Since a trust bank account is a deposit account that can be opened by a trustee for the benefit of a beneficiary, it protects assets during and after the grantor's life. As such, it must have a specific purpose, designated beneficiary and list out specific duties for the trustee as per the grantor's wishes. Opening the account will require the actual written trust with a Social Security or tax ID number. (It may also require the services of an attorney.)

This means that whether or not a grantor opens a trust checking account to fund it for the beneficiaries or prepare it for a trustee, the trust agreement must first be created along with what's called a certification of trust (a shortened version of the full trust agreement generally used in official paperwork). Only the grantor or settler of the trust and their trustees are authorized to create a trust checking account.

Funding a Trust Bank Account

There are many ways to fund a trust checking account. The grantor or trustee will have to fund the account by personally depositing the funds from whatever source is available to them, according to the plan set by the trust. Other ways to fund a trust include savings accounts, life insurance payouts, retirement funds, etc.

The trustee and grantor should talk about how the account should be funded so that the trustee can act according to the grantor's wishes. Only a designated trustee will be able to access a trust checking account. Expenses that they might need to be mindful of include debts, utility bills, real estate taxes, other taxes, insurance fees and attorneys fees - just to name a few. Because this is essentially a bank account, it will be FDIC insured, but the amount insured depends on a few factors, including the type of trust.

Bottom Line

A will is important to have in order to convey what should happen to your assets after you pass away, but if you require a financial account to manage assets on behalf of your beneficiaries, a trust and trust bank account might be more appropriate for you to consider. Talk to your bank representatives and/or a financial advisor to see if this approach is right for you.

Estate Planning Tips

  • Determining your overall estate planning needs is an important step to make sure that your financial affairs are in order, especially if something happens to you and you aren't able to make your own decisions. Use our comprehensive estate planning guide to understand all of the components of estate planning.

  • A financial advisor could help you put an estate plan together for your financial needs and goals. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/skynesher

Recommended Stories

  • Pimco Buys Struggling Assets To Support Banks Looking To Offload Battered Companies: Report

    In recent months, Pacific Investment Management Co has spent more than $2 billion to snap up consumer companies that have struggled due to the cost of living crisis, surging inflation, and rising interest rates. The purchases are part of a broader strategy at the firm to capitalize on depressed prices, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The fund has $1.8 trillion of assets under management, making it well placed for such moves but with risks as the global economy is on th

  • Selling Your Home or Car? Getting This Could Help Attract Buyers

    Have you ever had questions about past damages to a car or home you're interested in buying? Or maybe you've felt that your auto or home insurance premiums are higher than usual. In both cases, a Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange … Continue reading → The post Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange (CLUE) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • TheStreet's Doug Kass: Don't Be Fooled by Stock Rally

    The S&P 500 index has jumped 11% in the past month, 'reducing the general attraction of equities,' investor Doug Kass says.

  • Financial Advisers Recommend These 3 Alternative Investments Over The Standard 60/40 Stock-To-Bond Portfolio

    For years, many financial advisers recommended a mix of stock and bond investments to their average retail clients, including the standard 60/40 stock-to-bond portfolio. Because of record high inflation and plunging markets, this age-old rule of thumb is becoming less relevant. To help their clients generate higher yields and diversify their portfolios, many financial advisers recommend key alternative investments like commodities exchange-traded funds (ETFs), business development companies (BDC

  • Citi reiterates buy rating on GM, issues $87 price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Citi reiterating its buy rating on GM.

  • If You Have This Much Money in Your Savings Account, You Probably Owe Taxes

    You are required to report and pay federal taxes on any interest income you receive from a savings account. The income is taxed as unearned, which means you'll escape payroll taxes, but you will owe federal income tax on it … Continue reading → The post How Savings Accounts Are Taxed appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Money Rules You Should Break for Your Own Good

    While there is a long list of money rules you should follow, there are some that it may be time to break. Allowing a little wriggle room may actually improve your mental health and help you live a...

  • I’m 65 and want to retire in 6 months. I have a $125K annuity, plus $100K of money that I’m not sure what to do with. Should I get professional help?

    Question: I had $225,000 in my 401(k) and then I rolled over $125,000 to an annuity at 7%, as I wanted income. Should I hire a financial adviser to help? Answer: Congrats on your impending retirement — and know that it’s totally normal to feel like now may be the time to hire a financial adviser.

  • A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says

    Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist

    Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front.

  • China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years, fines his company $8.1 billion

    A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits, betraying the use of entrusted property, and the illegal use of funds and bribery, the Shanghai First Intermediate Court said. China-born Xiao, known to have links to China's Communist Party elite, was last seen whisked away in a wheelchair from a luxury Hong Kong hotel in the early hours with his head covered, a source close to the tycoon told Reuters at the time.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio Can Make It Happen

    These passive-income powerhouses average a 9.73% yield, which means an initial investment of $37,000, split equally, would net you $300/month in dividend income.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%

    Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

    An EV startup whose sleek design reminds some people of the Batmobile, accumulates losses and internal struggles.