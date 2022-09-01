Seth Johnson Elementary goes on lockdown after nearby shooting

Editor's Note: this story has been updated with further information from Jade Jones, spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools

Seth Johnson Elementary School went on lockdown twice Thursday after unrelated reports of shots fired near the school.

At 8:30 a.m., Seth Johnson began a lockdown that was later lifted mid-afternoon, according to Jade Jones, Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson.

Police responded to an 8:40 a.m. call in the same 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, where they found Antoine Hartwell, 42, of Montgomery, shot to death. First responders transported another male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to a local hospital at that time, according to a Thursday afternoon MPD release.

Police have charged 33-year-old Adareis Robinson of Montgomery with capital murder in Hartwell’s death. Robinson was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Later, police responded to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road for reports of gunfire at around 3 p.m., said Ernestina McGriff with Montgomery Police. There was no active shooter incident at the school, she said.

Seth Johnson locked down again around dismissal time due to police activity in the area, said Jones.

McGriff said neither students nor school employees were at risk.

Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson Scott Johnson said that the shooting had "nothing to do with the school."

Lockdown was lifted and students dismissed at around 3:30 p.m., he said.

McGriff, at 4:25 p.m., confirmed that police had canvassed the area and released the scene.

Jones confirmed that students and faculty were safe during both lockdowns and there was no incident at the school.

Police released no additional information in either incident.

