Seth MacFarlane Fires Back At Fox News’ Vaccine Disinformation With ‘Family Guy’ PSA

Stewie helps Brian understand the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in a new “Family Guy” PSA.

And the short is in direct response to the disinformation sown about the shots on Fox News, the animated show’s creator Seth MacFarlane told late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Monday.

Kimmel noted how MacFarlane has previously been “very critical” of “your own employer because the Fox network (on which ‘Family Guy’ airs) also is the parent company of Fox News.”

“And I guess you’re not a Tucker guy?” Kimmel added, referencing Fox News prime-time personality Tucker Carlson, a spewer of conspiracies and a self-confessed liar.

“No. You know that’s why we did this ‘Family Guy’ PSA about vaccination,” MacFarlane replied.

“Because I looked around and I saw everyone else at Fox Corp doing their part to get good science out there and be responsible with their platforms,” he sarcastically cracked. “And looking down the barrel of that kind of peer pressure, I said, ‘Well gosh, we’ve got to do something too.’”

MacFarlane then shared the PSA, the animated show’s second about vaccines, which also included a joke about that widely-mocked, early-pandemic “Imagine” video featuring Gal Gadot.

As for why MacFarlane was allowed to release the PSA, he said:

You see on the news side, they are obviously in their imaginary fairyland. And then you have the entertainment side that’s like, we gotta exist with these people, let’s be political and make the best of it.

