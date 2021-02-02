Seth Meyers Accuses Biden of Falling for GOP’s Coronavirus ‘Scam’

NBC

Seth Meyers actually went after President Joe Biden pretty hard Monday night—but not for the reasons Fox News would have liked.

Instead, the Late Night host criticized Biden for engaging in what he views as a “futile and preposterous exercise” by “indulging” Republicans’ demands of “bipartisanship” when it comes to COVID relief. “Just the fact that he’s willing to sit down and listen to you at all is more than you deserve,” Meyers said directly to those GOP senators who want to reduce the aid package.

Comparing Biden to the neighbor who will keep throwing back the frisbee that lands in his yard even after the kids throwing smear dog poop on it, he asked, “Seriously Joe, why are you taking anything Susan Collins says seriously? Just send people the checks. No one cares if she’s moderately disappointed with the process.”

And then, pointing to the way Republicans used that same budget reconciliation process to push through tax cuts for corporations, he said, “Nothing they say about compromise and bipartisanship should be taken seriously. They’ve been pulling this same scam for years.”

“You know how I know?” Meyers asked. “Because Democrats have fallen for this trap many times before, including a certain vice president in 2012.” With that, played the clip of Biden predicting the Republican “fever” would break after President Obama was re-elected. “Not only did the fever not break, it got worse,” he added. “Probably thanks to that secret Jewish space laser that invented COVID and hacked the election along with Bill Gates and Hugo Chavez!”

“Republicans aren’t going to suddenly become reasonable,” he continued, urging Biden to take a cue from his former Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders and “brush aside” Republicans’ “bad faith whining about bipartisanship.”

