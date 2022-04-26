Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Ivanka Trump’s Coup Texts

NBC

There has been a lot of talk this week about the new trove of text messages to and from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, but there was one in particular that stood out to Seth Meyers.

Two days after her father lost the 2020 election, Ivanka Trump texted a group of his closest advisers, “You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!”

“She’s trying to overturn the results of an election with the tone of a Peloton instruction,” the Late Night host joked Monday night. “And also, just a tip, if you’re planning a coup, maybe don’t do it via group chat?” He proceeded to imagine her next text: “Should do the coup on TikTok? I think that would totally slay!! LMK!”

From there, Meyers moved on to go after Republican lawmakers like Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and others who “keep getting caught on tape lying or contracting themselves” about Trump and aspiring GOP senators like David Perdue and J.D. Vance who have bent over backwards to get his endorsement.

Jordan Klepper Reveals Europeans Are Just as Deluded as MAGA Morons

“One of our two major political parties remains captive to an authoritarian cult bent on dismantling democracy,” he ultimately concluded, “with aspiring Republicans from across the country, from Georgia to Ohio, embracing Trump’s poisonous and corrosive lies. They don’t care if they get caught lying, but they do care if they get caught insulting Trump.”

