Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Ivanka Trump’s Coup Texts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Wilstein
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ivanka Trump
    Ivanka Trump
    Businesswoman
  • Mark Meadows
    American politician
NBC
NBC

There has been a lot of talk this week about the new trove of text messages to and from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, but there was one in particular that stood out to Seth Meyers.

Two days after her father lost the 2020 election, Ivanka Trump texted a group of his closest advisers, “You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!”

“She’s trying to overturn the results of an election with the tone of a Peloton instruction,” the Late Night host joked Monday night. “And also, just a tip, if you’re planning a coup, maybe don’t do it via group chat?” He proceeded to imagine her next text: “Should do the coup on TikTok? I think that would totally slay!! LMK!”

From there, Meyers moved on to go after Republican lawmakers like Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and others who “keep getting caught on tape lying or contracting themselves” about Trump and aspiring GOP senators like David Perdue and J.D. Vance who have bent over backwards to get his endorsement.

Jordan Klepper Reveals Europeans Are Just as Deluded as MAGA Morons

“One of our two major political parties remains captive to an authoritarian cult bent on dismantling democracy,” he ultimately concluded, “with aspiring Republicans from across the country, from Georgia to Ohio, embracing Trump’s poisonous and corrosive lies. They don’t care if they get caught lying, but they do care if they get caught insulting Trump.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Wallace opens up about CNN+ shutdown, professional future: 'Two weeks ago, streaming was king'

    During a panel discussion Sunday, former Fox News host Chris Wallace addressed the recent shutdown of CNN+ and what's next for the broadcaster.

  • Press Sec. Jen Psaki answers Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich’s question about Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) border complaints.

    Jacqui Heinrich, the White House Correspondent of Fox News, asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki about Governor Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) border complaints and the request to send more help. Psaki went on to explain that before President Biden resumed office, the former president invested millions of dollars to build a border wall that “was never going to work or be effective instead of working toward comprehensive immigration reform.”

  • Fox News' Jesse Watters finally addresses ‘flat tire’ controversy: I was joking

    NEW YORK — Fox News host Jesse Watters finally addressed controversial comments he made on an April 11 episode of “The Five,” where he confessed he’d deflated the tires of a young colleague he was “trying to get to go out with (him)” while still married to his first wife. Watters now says he was joking and unable to respond earlier to the growing controversy because he’d hurt his back and was ...

  • Meadows’ Jan. 6 texts go public

    Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ text messages on Jan. 6, 2021, have gone public, as another former White House official said Meadows was warned the protests could turn violent.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Texted Mark Meadows About How Trumpers Had ‘No Other Choice’ But to Attack Capitol

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia texted regularly with the White House chief of staff about overturning the 2020 election, including by instituting martial law

  • Missouri lawmaker writes back to retired teacher: ‘I don’t care about your feelings’

    “Now go ahead and have your meltdown and/or temper tantrum,” state Rep. Chuck Basye emailed. “Remember, Let’s Go Brandon!!” | Editorial

  • California desalination plant suffers setback with recommendation for denial

    (Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, likely dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of the Huntington Beach plant proposed by Poseidon Water, controlled by the infrastructure arm of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. The Commission's staff said the project was more susceptible to sea-level rise than was understood when it was first proposed more than two decades ago.

  • Donald Trump Still Thinks of Marriage as a Power Struggle, Per His New Comments on Harry & Meghan

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the topic of a conversation that they probably don’t want to be involved in: Pier Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump. The former president had quite a few things to say about their relationship and the future of their marriage, even though he’s not privy to inner workings of their […]

  • Text messages from Trump's former White House chief of staff about Jan. 6 revealed

    More than 2,300 text messages, first obtained by CNN, show conversations between Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, and top Republican leaders concerning Jan. 6.

  • New book reveals Sen. Tammy Duckworth's fiery response to Biden's concerns about her as possible VP pick

    A new book from New York Times political writers Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Bidden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” details exchanges between then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) about why she was nixed as his running mate. Biden’s vice president search team initially considered Duckworth as a contender, but Biden and his lawyers apparently expressed concerns about her place of birth. Duckworth was born in Thailand to a Thai Chinese mother and American father, which they believed made her vulnerable to birther claims from the Trump campaign.

  • Sloppy Russian Propaganda Says Nazi Assassins Owned The Sims 3

    Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) released a series of photos on Monday, reportedly showing the belongings of a group of “Nazi Assassins” who had been plotting to murder Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov. It is a very funny series of photos, for a number of reasons.

  • Exclusive-Trump weighs how deeply to dig into his war chest for November elections

    Former President Donald Trump is weighing how much to spend and how many Republican candidates to fund in this year's elections as he faces pressure to use his war chest to help Republicans gain control of Congress, two sources familiar with the matter said. Trump's Save America leadership political action committee has become a fundraising juggernaut since its inception in November 2020, amassing some $112.5 million in cash but spending only around $17 million to help pay for rallies and promote Republicans, according to the latest federal filings. Save America's limited spending has raised questions among campaign finance experts and political observers, who say it might signal that he is reserving cash for a presidential run in 2024.

  • Once a title contender, Nets get swept out of the first round by Celtics

    The only sweep of the NBA playoffs’ first round belongs to a team that had championship aspirations.

  • What Trump Republicans want will bring misery for middle-class and others

    The tax-cutting, small government agenda of radical Trump Republicans will destroy the safety net of many n legitimate need. | Opinion

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene said some lawmakers talked martial law after Jan. 6, according to texts released by CNN

    CNN released texts to and from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealing details about reaction to the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Filipino Georgia Tech students go viral with a modernized folk dance performance set to Lil Nas X song

    A “Gen Z” performance of a traditional Philippine folk dance by students from Georgia Institute of Technology went viral on social media. The university’s Filipino Student Association performed a modern interpretation of the “Tinikling” folk dance, the national dance of the Philippines, for a cultural event on April 16. The group’s performance, which was uploaded to Facebook on April 18, has garnered more than 6 million views and over 100,000 reshares as of this writing.

  • In Wake of McGirt Ruling, Federal Judge Affirms Tulsa Police Can Still Issue Traffic Citations

    On Wednesday, April 13, a U.S. District Court ruled that the city of Tulsa has jurisdiction to enforce its ordinances to anyone, regardless of a person’s race, or tribal enrollment. U.S. District Judge William P Johnson responded to an appeal filed by Justin Hooper, a Choctaw man who challenged the city of Tulsa’s jurisdiction to issue him a traffic ticket in 2018.

  • A Crusade to Challenge the 2020 Election, Blessed by Church Leaders

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 11 a.m. service at Church for All Nations, a large nondenominational evangelical church in Colorado’s second-largest city, began as such services usually do. The congregation of young families and older couples swayed and sang along to live music. Mark Cowart, the church’s senior pastor, delivered an update on a church mission project. Then Cowart turned the pulpit over to a guest speaker, William Federer. An evangelical commentator and one-time Republican congressi

  • Watch: Alec Baldwin rehearses with gun before fatal 'Rust' shooting

    Footage of Alec Baldwin rehearsing with gun before fatal 'Rust' shooting (no audio). Video courtesy Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

  • Texts show Hannity sought to bring out the vote for Trump on Election Day

    New text messages reveal Fox News host Sean Hannity consulted with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in an effort to turn out more voters for former President Trump during the 2020 election. Contained in a massive trove of text messages Meadows turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021,…