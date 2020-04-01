Seth Meyers to Elizabeth Warren: Why Haven’t You Endorsed Bernie for President?

On Tuesday night, one day after welcoming Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) to the program—and witnessing him go in on “grotesque” Republicans for nickel-and-diming the poor in the recent coronavirus stimulus bill—Seth Meyers brought on Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), his former rival candidate for the presidency.

When the Late Night host asked her whether either of the remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden, has asked her to serve as their running mate, she said no.

“I have not talked with people about it. Look, I’m focused right now on this [COVID-19] crisis,” she explained. “Last week, we were negotiating a record $2 trillion bill to try to support health-care workers and to try to support our economy, and now I’m trying to push hard for this oversight part of it, sending letters to Secretary Mnuchin. That’s just where my attention is focused right now, and frankly I think it’d be presumptuous for me to be doing anything else.”

Meyers then pressed her a bit on why she has yet to endorse a candidate—something that’s proven particularly odd given how much her policy positions align with Sanders, and how much he could use her support.

“You haven’t endorsed a candidate yet, and it certainly seems like your positions line up more in lockstep with Senator Sanders than they do with Joe Biden. Are you going to endorse, or is this something you’re considering to wait on?” asked the comedian.

Warren dodged the question. “You know, again, I really want to say that, right now, it’s less about the politics and much more about the crisis that our country is in, and I think that’s really where our focus has got to be at this moment,” she replied. “So that’s where I’m keeping my attention right now. We don’t get to do any political rallies at this moment anyway.”

