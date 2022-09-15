Seth Meyers Mocks Trump for Lying to Fundraise
Seth Meyers took aim at the latest investigation into Donald Trump\'s fundraising efforts on A Closer Look, joking that Trump supporters would give him money no matter the reason.
Seth Meyers took aim at the latest investigation into Donald Trump\'s fundraising efforts on A Closer Look, joking that Trump supporters would give him money no matter the reason.
After South Korea was drenched by record downpours in August 2022, an image purportedly showing the country's First Lady Kim Keon-hee cleaning up flood damage was shared in multiple social media posts. The image, however, was doctored. While some users seemed to understand the image was satirical, others appeared to be misled. The original image actually shows firefighters clearing debris from a flood-hit area. The picture of Kim was taken from reports about a visit she made to the grave of a fo
CommonBond, which originated and refinanced student loans, exited that business in June and had pivoted to loans for residential solar panels.
Former Oklahoma State players look back on the 84-0 win over Savannah State 10 years ago as the Cowboys prepare for another struggling FCS opponent
The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a frustrating but familiar spot: a starting running back has gotten injured, forcing the team to scramble for a solution. Next man up after Elijah Mitchell went down with a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for about two months is Jeff Wilson Jr. “I just feel like it’s time,” Wilson said Wednesday.
The Columbia Housing Authority is applying for low-income housing tax credits to reconstruct housing along Park Avenue. It seeks county support for the project.
#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that he likes the idea of having Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb working in tandem.
Nearly 300 Korean adoptees in Europe and the United States have filed applications demanding that the South Korean government investigate the circumstances of their adoptions. Many of the adoptees suspect that their adoption papers contained falsified or distorted information to launder their real identities. During the 1980s, many Korean children were taken from their families during the foreign adoption boom.
The Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will play in a Week 2 matchup in Kansas City with the game kicking off at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Abdullah II told an American friend that when Trump made the offer, "I thought I was having a heart attack," according to the book.
Federal investigators searched the former Justice Department official's home in June and recovered his electronic devices, his lawyers said.
Roger Federer said he has faced a number of injuries and surgeries over the last three years that impacted his playing career.
“He ought to let me be a guest lecturer at his class,” the Fox News anchor said. “I’ll do two uninterrupted hours”
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is behind the idea of a midseason tournament, which the NBA believes could one day become successful.
Readers are unimpressed by rich locals who spend thousands of dollars to hang out only with each other.
Kors' reputation for hosting one of NYFW's most powerful front rows lives on.
The bipartisan House panel investigating the events leading up to the siege on the U.S. Capitol — an attempted coup, in the words of the committee’s chair — is reportedly set to hold its next public hearing on Sept. 28.
Baker Mayfield has a lot less time to think about his second game as the Panthers starting quarterback than he did his first outing in the job and that suits him just fine. That first game was against the Browns, which meant a lot of questions for Mayfield about facing the team that made him [more]
The judge allegedly called gay men “an abomination to mankind” and said Hispanic people “have a deceitful trait that goes way back to biblical times.”
Navarro writes he doesn't "disagree" with a presidential historian's assessment that Trump's final chief of staff was the worst in US history.
The "Late Night" host got his wish for someone to make a "giant list" of Trump's scandals.