Seth Meyers Nails Tucker Carlson for COVID Mandate Contradiction

“Several polls, including one by Fox News itself, have now shown that President Biden’s vaccine requirements and other COVID measures are widely popular,” Seth Meyers noted at the top of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “So Republicans and right-wing pundits have been forced to come up with increasingly insane arguments against them.”

The Late Night host was referring to a new Fox News poll conducted this month that found a wide swath of Americans not only believe vaccines and masks are “safe and effective” at preventing the spread of COVID-19, but also that a majority support a vaccine mandate for indoor activities.

After reviewing some of the “batshit conspiracies” that have dominated Fox’s airwaves in recent days, Meyers posited that the network would rather talk about Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls or the baseless claim that Biden’s staff is supposedly cutting off his microphone than actual policy precisely because the president’s efforts to combat the pandemic are so popular.

“Even a Fox News poll out this weekend found that voters support mask mandates and Biden’s new vaccine requirements, whether in businesses, indoor establishments or schools,” he explained. “It’s always funny to me when Fox conducts an accurate poll that contradicts what their own hosts are telling their audience.”

As a prime example, Meyers pointed to Tucker Carlson who just last week warned his viewers that if the government can “force you to take a vaccine that you don’t need” then they just might make you take “psychotropic” medicine. “Express the wrong view, get a thorazine shot,” he imagined someone telling him. “Why couldn’t they do that?”

“Why is Tucker so concerned that someone might give him psychotropic drugs?” Meyers wondered. “It’s awfully specific for him to use as a random example. Did it come up recently, like at his last physical?”

