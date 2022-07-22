  • Oops!
Seth Meyers Notices Trend In How All Trump's Aides Testified About Him

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read
In this article:
Seth Meyers noticed a theme in the way Donald Trump’s former aides spoke about him while testifying about his actions during the U.S. Capitol riot.

“They’re all talking about the president of the United States the way exhausted parents talk about a toddler who needs some chill-out time,” he said Thursday on “Late Night.”

“Those depositions are all consistent with what we already knew,” he added. “That Trump was gleefully watching the violence unfold on TV and enjoying it. He was cheering them on like he was watching Sunday night football.”

Thursday’s hearing sought to detail what Trump did for more than three hours on Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 Electoral College count for Joe Biden.

Multiple aides testified that Trump remained in a private dining room off the Oval Office watching TV during the riot. Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews said he could have walked to the press briefing room in less than 60 seconds to make an announcement but chose not to.

Watch the roast on “Late Night” below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

