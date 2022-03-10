Seth Meyers Scorches Lauren Boebert With A ‘Sincere And Honest Question’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers had a “sincere and honest question” for Rep. Lauren Boebert after the extremist Republican’s “Prince John” gaffe on Fox News.

“What the fuck are you talking about?” Meyers asked Wednesday while poking fun at Boebert’s botched attack on President Joe Biden.

“This person should not be an elected official,” Meyers said of Boebert, a conspiracy theorist from Colorado. “From now on, instead of calling her Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, I’m just going to call her Lauren Boebert — from Lauren Boebert.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

