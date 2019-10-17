Seth Rogen and IMDB share hilarious response to 'McLovin' ID on Twitter originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Police in Iowa found a man posing as a 25-year-old organ donor from Hawaii named McLovin and "Superbad" star Seth Rogen was delighted to see life imitate his art.

After news broke of a 20-year-old who police arrested in a downtown Iowa City bar with the fake ID that featured the likeness of the "Superbad" character, according to ABC News Cedar Rapids affiliate KCRG, the story quickly went viral on social media and captured Rogen's attention.

My work here is done. https://t.co/OxlR08Re8u — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 16, 2019

Rogen, who wrote and acted in the hit 2007 film, said "my work here is done."

PHOTO: Seth Rogan in 'Superbad,' 2007. (‎Columbia Pictures‎) More

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera's lead characters, high school students Seth and Evan, hilariously roasted their on-screen friend Fogell who chose the mononymous name during a scene when he was tasked with getting a fake ID.

"What kind of a stupid name is that, what are you trying to be an Irish R&B singer?" Evan asks in the movie. "One name? Who are you, Seal?"

Twitter users promptly hailed Rogen's response and chimed in with other iconic one liners from the after school scene.

PHOTO: The fake 'McLovin' id in 'Superbad,' 2007. (‎Columbia Pictures‎) More

(MORE: 'The Lion King' star Seth Rogen personally apologized to Beyoncé for shared song)

"It was between that and Muhammad," one person tweeted, referencing Christopher Mintz-Plasse's line in defense of the name.

Even online movie and television data site IMDb chimed in.

Favorite Irish R&B singer of all time. pic.twitter.com/DICvSin8by — IMDb (@IMDb) October 16, 2019

Even though the ID did work out in the movie, Rogen was right about one thing, "No one's McLovin. McLovin's never existed cause that's a made up, dumb f----- fairytale name!"