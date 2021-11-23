Seth Rollins Attacked At WWE's 'Monday Night Raw'; 24-Year-Old Reportedly Arrested

WWE superstar Seth Rollins was attacked by someone in the middle of “Monday Night Raw” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The person ran after Rollins, tackling and bringing him down. The two fought on the ground for a few moments before security pulled him off.

Though pro wrestling is known for its stunts, including sudden attacks outside of the ring, ESPN reported that, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson, a 24-year-old had been taken into custody and that charges were pending.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” WWE said in a statement cited by the New York Post, among others. “The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

It’s not clear if Rollins was injured, but he stood and watched briefly as security took control, then walked off without help.

The scene was captured from multiple angles by those in attendance:

Bra im at wwe n brooklyn somebody attacked seth rollins 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yNoUfaBoVo — Jay (@kash_vL) November 23, 2021

a fan attacked seth oh my god #RAWpic.twitter.com/yjXNmmeEWg — ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) November 23, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.