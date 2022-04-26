Person of interest in deadly Setters Volleyball Club attack arrested

A Setters Volleyball Club employee who was attacked and knocked unconscious after a fight broke out in the club’s parking lot Friday night has died, according to a 911 caller and the coroner’s office.

“They just knocked one of my employees out with a club,” a 911 caller said. “He’s in a coma he didn’t respond.”

Police and medics responded to the club at 1008 Gateway Drive around 9 p.m. Friday. Police later determined the security guard was punched and not hit with a club as the 911 caller reported.

Maj. Brian Johns said the incident is believed to have started when a group of ATVs showed up at the business and began doing donuts in the parking lot.

“This crime was totally senseless and totally unnecessary,” Johns said.

Johns said police plan to meet with prosecutors today to get official charges approved for the deadly attack.

Tuesday morning police obtained a warrant of a person they believe was involved in the assault, said Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns. Antonio Fountain, 36 was wanted for a probation violation and for questioning in the case. Police reviewed surveillance video to identify Fountain, Johns said. Fountain was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Fountain is not currently charged for the attack.

“We have like 15 people that are abusing our volleyball people,” the 911 caller said. “They are here assaulting people.”

When they arrived on the scene, Dayton Police said officers found Ronnie J. Brown suffering from injuries from an apparent assault.

Brown, 60, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sunday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

Police said Brown was a security guard at the business.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Woody at (937)-333-1124. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867.







