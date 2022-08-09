Settlement approved for officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin

A group of minority correctional officers will receive a settlement from their local county after they were barred from guarding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin because they are people of color.

The Ramsey County Adult Detention Center officers, who identify as Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander-American and multiracial, filed a lawsuit last year claiming they were ordered to not interact with or guard Chauvin or even be on the floor where his holding cell was in 2020 while he awaited trial for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Chauvin was later convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April 2021. Earlier this year he pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The eight correctional officers’ lawsuit alleged a segregation order, a supposed violation of the Minnesota Humans Rights Act.

The $1.5 million settlement was approved by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners, who denied any liability.

“The actions taken by Sheriff’s Office leadership that day were more than just wrong—they were racist, heinous, highly disrespectful and completely out of line with Ramsey County’s vision and values. No one ever should have questioned your ability to perform your job based on the color of your skin,” Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our goal in bringing attention to the segregation order was to ensure Ramsey County was held accountable for its discriminatory actions and practices. We hope the County and Detention Center will continue working toward overall culture changes that create a safe and welcoming work environment for all,” the officers said in a statement.