Settlement efforts in Natick eBay harassment case have stalled. What's next?

BOSTON — After three months of negotiations, a Natick couple who say they were ruthlessly harassed by eBay employees and the online auction house have failed to reach a settlement.

In a filing in U.S. District Court earlier this week, Rosemary Scapicchio, lawyer for Ina and David Steiner, said talks with lawyers for eBay and the other named defendants have stalled. She said her clients are going forward with the case.

"As the parties will outline in the status report, the parties are unsuccessful in resolving this matter, so plaintiffs are filing an opposition to the defendants' motion to dismiss," Scapicchio wrote in her report to the court.

Ina and David Steiner, accompanied by their attorney Rosemary Scapicchio, background, accuse eBay of a terror campaign.

The Steiners allege in their lawsuit that they ran an online e-commerce newsletter — called Ecommercebytes — that had published negative articles about eBay. The articles enraged high-ranking company officials, whom the couple allege ordered several of the company's security employees to harass the Steiners.

Beginning in August 2019, employee James Baugh and several of his subordinates began an online and in-person harassment campaign against the couple, which included online threatening messages, mailing disturbing items such as live insects and a bloody pig's mask to the couple's home, and even pretending to work with the couple to find out who was harassing them.

The scheme began falling apart in August 2020, when the Steiners reported the harassment to Natick police. With the assistance of federal investigators, Baugh and several of his subordinates were arrested.

A Natick couple has moving forward with a lawsuit against eBay after the two parties failed to come to an agreement in a stalking and harassment case.

Baugh pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy last month in U.S. District Court in Boston. He was the sixth person linked to eBay to do so.

The seventh and final defendant, David Harville, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to two counts of stalking by interstate travel; two counts of stalking by interstate commerce; and one count of conspiracy to commit stalking by interstate travel or interstate commerce.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6. Harville faces five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for the conspiracy charge and three years in federal prison for each stalking charge.

Baugh, Harville and five others involved in the conspiracy area named as defendants in a civil suit.

In the recent filing in the civil case, Scapicchio asked for more time to file the opposition of the motion to dismiss based on Baugh's guilty plea in the criminal case. Scapicchio said that in pleading guilty in the criminal case, Baugh contradicted his motion to dismiss.

Scapicchio asked to have until May 23 to file her motion, which was granted.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Settlement talks stall in case of eBay harassing Natick couple