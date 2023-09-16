Settlement ends longstanding suit by first responders against City of Gadsden

A long-standing suit against the City of Gadsden involving benefits for retired first responders has been settled, Mayor Craig Ford announced.

The dispute followed a 2002 decision by the city to move first responders into Alabama’s state retirement system. They previously were part of a self-insured pension plan, the Policemen's and Firemen's Retirement Fund of the City of Gadsden, established by the Legislature in 1939.

That plan was funded by employee contributions, but concerns had arisen over its solvency.

Forty-nine plaintiffs filed the suit in 2009, contending they did not receive promised benefits. The case has meandered through the legal process and has been to the Alabama Supreme Court and back four times, according to city officials.

Nineteen of the original plaintiffs have died. The remaining 30 will share in a $100,000 payout from the city, including legal fees.

“One thing I’ve learned as a new mayor is you inherit a lot of issues,” said Ford. “Some officers and firefighters in this case were on duty when I was still in high school. These individuals served our city with pride and honor, and I felt led to reach a good-faith settlement in this decades-old lawsuit.

“I want all first responders to know that this administration and the City of Gadsden appreciate your service, and it does not go unrecognized."

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Longstanding suit by Gadsden first responders settled