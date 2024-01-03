Settlement may be close between city and flooded residents

Jan. 2—CHEYENNE — Nearly seven years ago, construction of the Thomas Heights housing development within the city limits near College Drive and Storey Boulevard resulted in the flooding of several homes across the road in the unincorporated part of Laramie County.

The residents sued the developer and the city for allowing the development. Next week, the lawsuit may finally be settled.

The Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee voted Tuesday to present a resolution to the full council, authorizing Mayor Patrick Collins to approve a settlement between the residents and the city near three years after the lawsuit began.

"I really hope that this will put it to bed, and we'll be able to get this behind us," Collins said Tuesday.

Rod and Joyce Stone and Dean and Jayne Fertig are the residents leading the lawsuit. The WTE previously reported that the Fertigs are facing health concerns due to mold in their crawlspace from water and feces from flooded septic systems. The Stones have a barricade of sandbags around their property to try to prevent flood damage caused by runoff from the development during storms.

The Summit Drive residents have agreed to dismiss their lawsuit against the city in exchange for the city's agreement that it will complete drainage improvements under an agreed upon timeline. Collins inherited this lawsuit when he took office three years ago and has been working with the city engineer's office to find a solution.

These changes include the modification of a nearby detention pond and installation of a storm sewer. The city will not pay any money to the Stones or Fertigs if this settlement is approved.

City Attorney Stefanie Boster said the plaintiffs have agreed on a settlement with the homeowner's association of Thomas Heights, as well. While it is confidential, she said the defendant will pay the residents a small amount of money.

The residents' idea that the flooding increase stemmed from the Thomas Heights subdivision was proven accurate in a city-funded study that cost $26,700 and was completed in August 2019.

Initially, the city felt it was the responsibility of the developer to address the issue because the residents are outside city limits, although the city approved the construction.

"While this may not be an issue that we thought we were liable to fix, I think it's a good faith statement to have this coming before us today," City Council member Michelle Aldrich said during Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting.

Collins said he is hopeful this action will let those outside city limits know that the city is willing to step in and address issues as the city grows in the future.

"We didn't cause this problem, but I think when we're developing the city and we're seeing unintended consequences in the county, our City Council felt it was important to step in and try to do something to help mitigate it," he said. "We're trying to do our very best to be a good neighbor and make sure that they realize we take that responsibility seriously."

City Engineer Tom Cobb said that the timeline to address the issue allows for some flexibility in case any unforeseen circumstances arise.

The resolution will come before City Council for approval on Monday.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.