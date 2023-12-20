Settlement occurs on Mifflin House, preserving the historic Underground Railroad stop

The Susquehanna National Heritage Area now owns the historic Mifflin House, a stop on the Underground Railroad that was under the threat of destruction years ago.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said in a public meeting Wednesday that settlement occurred last week on the property near Route 30 in Hellam Township.

The Mifflin House near Wrightsville, Pa. was an Underground Railroad site, and its acreage served as a Confederate artillery battery site in the Civil War.

The Conservation Fund purchased the Mifflin House property last year for $5.5 million. The nonprofit had been serving as a temporary owner until its partners, including the Susquehanna National Heritage Area and Preservation Pennsylvania, could secure the funding pledged for the nearly 88-acre property.

The Mifflin property will become the Susquehanna Discovery Center, a new visitor center that provides public access and offers interpretation and education about the history of the area.

Last month, the commissioners voted 2-1 to give $750,000 toward completing land acquisition. Wheeler voted against it, citing county fiscal concerns. A few residents also spoke out against the allocation.

Today, the commissioners did not vote on a $50,000 Open Space and Land Preservation Grant for the Mifflin farmstead. Wheeler questioned what the money is for, considering that settlement already occurred last week.

Wade Gobrecht, assistant director of the York County Planning Commission, said the $50,000 is to help with costs associated with settlement. The deadline for the grant application was Sept. 30.

"My concern is that property settled last week, so I'd like to understand what additional funds are needed because the property's already been transferred," Wheeler said during the meeting.

County solicitor Deidre Sullivan advised the commissioners that the motion was not worded properly considering that settlement has occurred. It might be more appropriate to resubmit the request as reimbursement for settlement costs.

Wheeler amended the motion to exclude the Mifflin property from the list of grants to be approved.

The commissioners voted 2-0 to approve the list of grants without the Mifflin farmstead. Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke, who serves as a commissioner on the nonprofit boad, abstained.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Settlement occurs on Mifflin House, preserving the historic Underground Railroad stop