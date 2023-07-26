With settlement over village, Conservancy of SWFL won't pay the other side's legal costs

Agricultural fields in the western portion of the the Rural Land Stewardship Area, photographed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. After a settlement, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida will no longer have to pay the other side's legal tab for its challenge over Rivergrass in the RLSA.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida will no longer have to pay the other side's legal tab for its challenge over Rivergrass.

A settlement agreement over the planned village in eastern Collier County states all parties will bear their own court-related costs.

After finding against the Conservancy a few years ago, a now-retired circuit court judge ordered it to pay the attorney's fees and costs spent by the developer and the county in defense of the rural village, on top of its own legal expenses.

The Conservancy appealed both rulings.

An appellate court found the judge made a mistake in his handling of the case. While it did not overturn his final judgment in favor of the developer and the county, it left parts of the suit lingering, with a trial anticipated on those parts later this year.

Legal costs continued to mount on both sides, with the Conservancy's appeal over the first trial's court costs still pending, until the settlement.

In announcing the compromise July 18, the sides did not disclose how legal costs would be handled, nor provide a copy of the agreement, spelling out the terms.

However, the settlement appeared as an action item on the Collier County commission agenda Tuesday, so the board could officially sign off on it. The back-up documents included a copy of the agreement, which stated the sides have agreed to bear their own expenses in trial court and appellate court.

State Route 29 runs north toward Immokalee through the Rural Land Stewardship Area, photographed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Collier County approves settlement

County commissioners approved the settlement over Rivergrass without discussion, as part of their consent agenda, reserved for noncontroversial matters.

In an executive summary, county attorneys recommended approval, saying: "As always, there is risk and uncertainty with proceeding with further litigation, including facing another potential appeal should the county prevail at trial. This settlement provides certainty and limits further exposure of costs and attorneys’ fees."

The county incurred nearly $130,000 in attorney’s fees related to the litigation, but the Conservancy and the developer spent far more.

For the Conservancy, the legal battle ranked as the largest and costliest in its nearly 60-year history.

After the circuit judge's decision to make the Conservancy responsible for its opponents' costs, Rob Moher, its president and CEO, said: "The Conservancy believes that the statute mandating that any party that loses a challenge to a development order pay the opposing party’s attorneys’ fees is unconstitutional. The statute places a severe and unnecessary burden on the public’s right to bring such claims, in violation of due process and the right to petition the government."

In court filings, Collier Enterprises, the developer, said the Conservancy spent "the majority of a $5 million war chest" before losing its case at trial.

In May 2021, following a five-day, non-jury trial, Collier Circuit Judge Hugh Hayes, who has since retired, ruled from the bench, finding in favor of the county and the developer. In its appeal, the Conservancy asserted the judge inappropriately limited the issues and evidence it could bring to trial in support of its challenge.

The appellate court found Judge Hayes made a legal error and "went too far" when he ruled in his summary judgment not to consider — or hear — the Conservancy's arguments that the expected traffic and fiscal, or budgetary, impacts from Rivergrass violated the county's own growth management plan. Those arguments were to be heard at a second trial, until the sides settled.

In a statement after the high court's ruling, Christian Spilker, president and CEO of Collier Enterprises and a partner at The Tarpon Blue Family of Cos., said it "cleared the way for work to begin on Rivergrass Village by reaffirming a lower court’s decision that the project is consistent with Collier County’s comprehensive plan."

Christian Spilker

A long, costly dispute

Collier Enterprises played the lead role in the defense's case. The company estimated its attorneys' fees at more than $2.65 million and its other legal costs at more than $410,000, topping $3 million, after the conclusion of the first trial. With the Conservancy's appeals, those costs continued to rise.

The yearslong battle dates back to early 2020.

That's when the Conservancy filed a lawsuit against Collier County, within months of the county commission's approval of the nearly 1,000-acre village, off Oil Well Road.

Agricultural fields near Camp Keais Strand, north of the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, photographed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Collier Enterprises joined the case in support of the county and its village, the first one to win approval through the Rural Lands Stewardship Area program, or RLSA, in eastern Collier County.

The county's voluntary RLSA program allows developers to build more intense towns and villages on property with lower conservation value, in exchange for preserving more environmentally sensitive land, through a credit system. It's designed to prevent urban sprawl, addressing state concerns about the protection of wildlife and wetlands dating back to the 1990s.

The stewardship area encompasses 185,000 acres around Immokalee with the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge to the south and the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest to the north.

"While we continue to believe Rivergrass is unwise for the many reasons we have argued, we are pleased that the process of our lawsuit has elevated the conversation about the impacts of new towns and villages on our natural resources, economy, and quality of life," the Conservancy stated in its online post about the settlement last week.

The Conservancy took particular issue with Rivergrass because it felt the new master-planned community would harm "an extensive amount of environmentally sensitive lands," due to its specific location in the RLSA. It's the only village the organization has challenged in court, with a handful of others greenlighted since then in the area.

In a joint statement, both sides agreed the compromise has "elevated the public discourse on new developments in Collier County."

A restored agricultural field within the Rural Land Stewardship Area, photographed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Settlement preserves more land for panthers

As part of the settlement, Collier Enterprises has agreed to permanently preserve 655 acres of primary panther habitat, through a conservation easement granted to the Conservancy. The land, located between the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and northern Golden Gate Estates, is seen as an important panther corridor connection.

Additionally, the developer has agreed to give up any development rights associated with the sale of land to the state for a wildlife corridor, known as Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress, in Southwest Florida. This includes about 65,000 development credits, which could have been used to build more towns or villages in the RLSA.

The developer's commitment not to use the credits could reduce development in the rural area by 6,500 acres, which the Conservancy has pointed out is an "area greater than six villages the size" of Rivergrass.

Oil Well Road, photographed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

With a smaller "overall development footprint," the Conservancy has stressed there would be "fewer impacts to habitats, additional agricultural lands and wetlands saved, and an overall reduction in future traffic within the region."

Tarpon Blue, based in Punta Gorda, acquired Collier Enterprises, in 2022. With the acquisition, Collier Enterprises kept its name — and leadership, and marched on with its planned rural development.

Up to 2,500 homes, most of them single-family, could be part of Rivergrass, along with a golf course and village center with commercial uses, such as a grocery store.

In a statement last week, Spilker said the settlement allowed the sides to resolve their differences "through a dialogue outside of the court system" in a mutually beneficial way.

"We are excited to break ground on Rivergrass Village later this year, with the first homes becoming available by the end of 2024," he said.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: SWFL group won't pay opponents' legal tab in Rivergrass challenge