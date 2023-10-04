Settlement Reached In 2017 Hotel Freezer Death Of Kenneka Jenkins

In 2017, Kenneka Jenkins was found deceased inside a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont. Now, the family of the 19-year-old has reached a settlement with the hotel, its restaurant and the hotel’s security company.

The body of Jenkins was discovered on Sept. 10 after she went to the hotel on Sept. 8 for a private party held in one of the rooms. However, many were worried that foul play was involved and that police had botched the case.

After her passing, Jenkins’ mother Tereasa Martin filed a lawsuit against the hotel’s parent company, restaurant and security firm seeking $50 million in damages. In the suit, Martin asserted that staff were negligent because they failed to secure the walk-in freezer.

Martin also claimed that they also failed to do a proper search when Jenkins came up missing. The suit also said that staff didn’t properly monitor security cameras that would have showed them where Jenkins was—and if they did her death could have been prevented.

Per Cook County Circuit Court records, both sides agreed to settle the lawsuit in August. However, the terms of the deal have not been made public at the insistence of the Jenkins family to protect their safety and privacy.

According to the filing, the defendants also wanted the settlement agreement to stay sealed.

