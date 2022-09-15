Settlement reached in Clarksville lawsuit after town denied HIV-positive man a police job

A settlement has been reached between the Town of Clarksville and the U.S. Department of Justice following a lawsuit filed because its police department denied a job to a man found to be HIV-positive.

As terms of the settlement, reached Monday, the town will pay $150,000 in compensatory damages through its liability insurance provider to the man who was denied a job with the Clarksville Police Department, according to Ken Conklin, Clarksville's communications director.

The town will also provide the man with an affidavit that states that he is now eligible to be rehired by the police department, and that the withdrawal of his offer to join the police was unrelated to any action or lack of qualification from him.

“We are happy that this case came to a conclusion which satisfies all parties involved,” Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said in a release. “All obligations included in the agreement will be met by the Town of Clarksville, and we will continue to ensure that those with disabilities have an equal opportunity for employment with the Town of Clarksville.”

The approved settlement between the two parties will also have the Town of Clarksville provide additional training on Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act for everyone who makes personnel decisions related to the police department. Clarksville officials will also be required to provide a report on the training to the U.S. Department of Justice in six months.

The lawsuit was filed in April in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. It accused Clarksville of violating Title I of the ADA, which prohibits employers from discriminating against candidates based on disability status. This includes people with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

“Those who are qualified and seek to serve their communities should not be subjected to unlawful discrimination," said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the district in a previous interview with The Courier Journal.

Before the settlement, Clarksville had pushed back against claims in the lawsuit, saying the man's job offer had been rescinded because he did not meet the medical requirement necessary to become a police officer at the advice of a medical examiner, as he had not passed a state-mandated medical examination.

