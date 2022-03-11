Settlement reached in lawsuit against Akron for shooting of two brothers outside nightclub

A $900,000 settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit filed against Akron for a 2017 incident in which two brothers were shot multiple times by an officer outside a downtown nightclub.

Jamon Pruiett and Latrent Redrick will split $300,000 a year for the next three years.

“They’ve been fighting this since criminal charges were filed against them … for years and years,” said Sarah Gelsomino, one of the Cleveland attorneys who represented the brothers. “To be able to move on and focus on healing and living their lives is a good thing for them.”

The civil rights case was scheduled to go to trial March 21 in U.S. District Court Judge John Adams’ Akron courtroom. Assistant Law Director John Christopher Reece, however, informed the court earlier this week that the case had been settled.

Stephanie Marsh, an Akron spokeswoman, referred questions on the settlement to the law department, which then declined to comment.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 2017, outside the now-defunct ZAR Nightclub at 349 S. Main St., where a fight broke out and people started running.

Police and the brothers disagree on what happened next. One view of the incident was captured in a surveillance video that Redrick’s attorneys posted on YouTube and was shown in court proceedings.

Police, brothers' accounts of shooting differ

Police said in the incident report that Redrick was arguing with a group of males and pointed a loaded firearm at them, which created alarm in the crowd. Officer John Turnure approached Redrick and shot him several times, and Redrick dropped the gun. Pruiett grabbed the gun and fired a shot at Turnure, with Turnure then shooting Pruiett several times.

Pruiett's account differs. He told the Beacon Journal in August 2018 that he and his brother, who had visited a friend at an apartment over ZAR, went to Eddie's Famous Cheesesteaks at Main and Exchange streets to get something to eat, but the fight started. They didn't get their food and, as they walked away, some guys started to pick a fight with them.

Story continues

Pruiett said he remembers hearing loud sounds and seeing his brother on the ground, realizing he had been shot and thinking, "I'm going to die next!" He said Redrick dropped his gun — for which he had a concealed carry permit — and Pruiett picked it up and fired a shot, not knowing who he was aiming at.

The bullet Pruiett fired hit no one, but Redrick and Pruiett were shot more than six times. The surveillance video shows Redrick on his back after the shooting, waving his hands in the air and yelling for help. Pruiett lies motionless on his stomach a few feet from his brother.

Aftermath of the downtown Akron shootings

Both men underwent surgery, and Redrick was initially in a coma. He remained in the hospital for about a month. Pruiett was in the hospital for a few days and awoke to find he was handcuffed and had been charged.

Pruiett, 38, of Euclid, was charged with felonious assault against a police officer but was acquitted by a jury. Redrick, 25, of Cleveland, was charged with two counts of inducing panic. He pleaded no contest and was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic.

A lawsuit against Akron was filed first in Summit County Common Pleas Court in October 2018 and then moved to federal court a month later.

More: Brothers shot by Akron officer file lawsuit

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Prosecutor clears officer in shootings

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh investigated the shooting and determined in June 2019 that Turnure was justified.

Two other officers heard Turnure yell “gun” or “drop the gun” several times before firing at Redrick, Walsh said.

"This was a tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation set in motion by the reckless and dangerous actions of Mr. Redrick who pulled out a gun and pointed it at civilians on a crowded street," Walsh wrote in an 11-page report. "Officer Turnure took prudent and reasonable actions, including using deadly force, in order to protect innocent civilians and his fellow officers."

More: Akron officer cleared in downtown shooting

Turnure was placed on paid administrative leave with pay for two months after the shooting, returning to full duty Dec. 4, 2017.

Officer resigns after another use-of-force incident

Turnure, however, resigned from the department in March 2021 after another use-of-force incident. Charles Hicks II claimed Turnure put a knee on his neck and pushed snow down his throat while he was being arrested. The incident was captured with body camera footage.

Akron police officers subdue Charles Hicks II on a domestic dispute call. Following an internal investigation, officer John Turnure resigned after it was discovered that he shoved snow into Hicks' open mouth, causing Hicks to struggle to breathe.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan apologized for the incident, saying Hicks was “disrespected” and the acting police chief said Turnure’s actions weren’t part of Akron police training or justified.

The union that represents Akron police stood by Turnure, saying that shoving snow in someone’s face was a “distracting technique used to shock the resisting suspect out of his criminal resistance.”

More: Justified or excessive? We asked experts if police shoving snow into a suspect's face is acceptable

Hicks, who was charged with resisting arrest, is scheduled to go on trial in July in Akron Judge Jon Oldham’s court.

Gelsomino called the fact that Turnure remained with the department after the shooting and resigned after another high-profile incident “problematic.”

“I hope that they take this seriously and ensure that police officers are not violating civil rights,” she said.

Gelsomino said Pruiett and Redrick both still have bullets inside their bodies. She said they will have to endure pain for the rest of their lives.

“They are not walking away without lasting consequences,” she said.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Settlement reached in lawsuit against Akron for downtown shooting