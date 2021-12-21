Settlement reached in lawsuit against Davidson County Sheriff's deputies for fatal shooting passenger after 2020 car chase

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against two Davidson County sheriff’s deputies fatal shooting following a multi-county car chase in March of 2020.

John Mark Hendrick, Jr., 32, of Tobaccoville, was shot and killed by two Davidson County Deputies, later identified as Barry Lee Bartrug III and Matthew Jacob Shelton, following a lengthy car chase in which he was a passenger in a stolen car.

On Aug. 27, 2020 Donna Faye Kiger, Hendrick's mother and the administrator of Hendrick's estate, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on his behalf in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The lawsuit also stated officers violated state law and deprived Hendrick of his civil rights.

Details of the settlement agreement have not been disclosed.

According to the press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 26, 2020 Charles Justin Boothe, 31, of Winston-Salem, was driving a stolen Silver Mercedes SUV with Hedrick in the passenger seat and Deven McKay Mathis riding in the back seat.

While Boothe was driving on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, he ended up running a red light and when Forsyth County deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, Boothe began to drive away, according to court documents.

Information in the lawsuit said both Hendrick and Mathis "begged” Boothe to stop and let them out, but he said he didn't want to risk going back to prison.

He continued driving traveling east through Guilford and Davidson counties for several hours at "moderate speeds," court documents say, alleging that Boothe stayed at or slightly over the speed limit.

Documents claim both Hendrick and Mathis called 911 while in the car, asking for the deputies to stay back and let them out of the car.

Boothe reportedly told the operator he would let the passengers out if the deputies stayed back to let them out of the vehicle without him being stopped, but was not granted, the lawsuit says.

Davidson County deputies took the lead in the chase while Boothe drove from Thomasville to Lexington. Near Old Linwood Road and N.C. Highway 150, Davidson County deputies performed a "'pit' maneuver, crashing into the vehicle and immobilizing it in the roadway," according to court documents.

The passenger of a multi-county car chase died in an officer-involved shooting in March 2020. A settlement agreement was reached last week in a wrongful-death lawsuit against the two Davidson County Sheriff's deputies involved.

The lawsuit says the vehicle was blocked in by Davidson County deputies and their vehicles. Bartrug and Shelton got out of their vehicles and fired at least three to six shots at the passenger side of the car, court documents say.

One of the bullets hit Hendrick in the forehead, and he died at the scene.

Boothe suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital after the shooting. He was charged with felony flee to elude and felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Mathis was not injured and was not charged.

The lawsuit claimed that no warning was given before shooting and that no attempt was made to avoid hitting the passengers. It also alleges that Hendrick had his hands up when he was shot.

The lawsuit stated that shooting Hendrick "served no legitimate law enforcement objective but constituted excessive force."

Both deputies were placed on administrative leave following the incident, which is standard procedure during officer-involved shooting investigations.

The State Bureau of Investigation and Davidson County District Attorney conducted an investigation into the incident and cleared the officers of any felony charges connected to the officer-involved shooting.

Hendrick's estate was asking for compensatory and punitive damages. The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed.

In September, Boothe was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting incident.

Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank said these charges were brought under the theory of felony murder. The rule of felony murder is a legal doctrine that makes the person responsible when a death occurs, regardless of intent or physical action, during the commission of a felony crime.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Wrongful death lawsuit against Davidson County Sheriffs ends in settlement