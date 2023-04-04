Settlement reached in lawsuit for man who died in Charlotte police custody in 2020

The city of Charlotte has reached a settlement after being sued by the family of a man who died in police custody more than three years ago, WSOC-TV, the Observer’s news partner, reported Tuesday.

Harold Easter, 41, died Jan. 26, 2020 — three days after his arrest and detainment in a police station. Police documents revealed officers knew Easter swallowed cocaine during a traffic stop and left him in an interview room for at least 20 minutes.

After having a seizure and heart trouble, he collapsed on the floor, where he stayed for 10 minutes until officers called an ambulance.

He later died at the hospital.

Easter’s sister said in a January lawsuit that police “denied him water, and left him alone to die.” She sued five former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers and the city.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings cited all five — four officers and one sergeant — for termination for not following long-standing policy and calling MEDIC. All five resigned two days before CMPD released video of Easter shackled and seizing in an interview room.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather in 2020 called Easter’s death “an abject failure” of police procedures but determined the officers would not face criminal charges.

His office could not prove involuntary manslaughter, the most applicable charge, he said.

Prosecutors would have to show the officers’ failure to follow procedures and call MEDIC caused Easter’s death. The DA’s office lacked evidence officers should have known he swallowed drugs, and it could not prove the officers’ failure “amounted to criminal negligence.”

Easter’s sister also sued the city, because it is responsible for training officers, she said in the lawsuit. She sought more than $25,000 in damages, the minimum amount required for civil lawsuits to be filed and considered in court.

It is not yet known what settlement was reached.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.