With settlement reached, rape survivor’s lawsuit against Idaho Legislature is dismissed

Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com
Ruth Brown
·2 min read

This story originally published Jan. 11, 2023, on Idaho Reports.

Fourth District Judge Jason Scott has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Idaho Legislature by a former legislative intern who was raped by ex-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a result of a $200,000 settlement in the case.

The lawsuit’s stipulation to dismiss does not specify many details, other than stating that both parties agreed on Nov. 18 and will bear the cost of their own attorney fees.

Naylor and Hales PC law firm in Boise represented the Idaho House of Representatives in the litigation. The Idaho Controller’s Office has record of a Nov. 3 payment of $200,000 to the firm “in trust of” a person who shares victim Jane Doe’s initials. Idaho Reports, the Idaho Statesman and other media outlets continue to refer to the woman as Jane Doe, per policy to not identify victims of sexual crimes.

The lawsuit also does not name the woman.

A records request sent to the Idaho controller found that the invoice description of the payment calls the $200,000 expense a “liability settlement …/Doe.” The money came from the “retained risk account” of the “risk management liability coverage” fund, according to Transparent Idaho, the state controller’s website.

Idaho Reports made multiple efforts to contact Naylor and Hales but did not receive a response.

When asked last week, Doe’s attorney, Erika Birch, told Idaho Reports that all she could say was “the matter has been resolved.”

An Ada County jury convicted von Ehlinger of felony rape in April 2022. The Republican was sentenced in August to serve up to 20 years in prison, with eligibility for parole after eight. He is incarcerated at the Idaho Correctional Institution in Orofino.

Von Ehlinger, 40, of Juliaetta, resigned from the House following a public ethics hearing in 2021.

The victim, who was 19 years old at the time of the rape, filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Legislature in September 2021. Her complaint said lawmakers violated the Legislature’s respectful workplace policy. It alleged that “the Legislature knew or should have known about a pattern of sexually inappropriate and/or gender-based behaviors perpetrated by elected officials on females working at the Legislature/conducting legislative business at the Legislature.

“The Legislature, including members in leadership, knew that von Ehlinger had engaged in inappropriate behavior with young women whom he worked with or had contact with via his work as an elected official.”

The complaint argued that the Legislature acted with “reckless disregard and with deliberate indifference to the rights of women in general and Ms. Doe in particular.”

The judge dismissed the lawsuit on Nov. 25 “with prejudice,” which means Doe may not bring back a similar lawsuit on the same grounds.

Recommended Stories

  • Inter Miami finalizing deal for prolific Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez

    The question making most headlines entering the 2023 Inter Miami season is whether Lionel Messi will join the club during the summer. The more pressing question is how to compensate for the team-leading 16 goals scored by Gonzalo Higuain last year before his retirement.

  • Two injured after driving into pair of mobile homes in Westminster

    According to Orange County Fire Authority, the two passengers in the vehicle became trapped upon impact. After they were freed from the car, they were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. No one was in either mobile home at the time of the crash.

  • First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women’s Empowerment in an Akris Dress

    The first lady and President Joe Biden are in the midst of a 48-hour stay in Mexico.

  • Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case

    An Ada County judge said the court had “no power to prosecute” a Meridian mom who defied a COVID-19 order without the attorney general.

  • Ex-Coinbase manager's brother sentenced to 10 months in insider trading case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The brother of a former Coinbase Global Inc product manager was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency. Nikhil Wahi admitted to making trades based on confidential information from Coinbase, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, when he pleaded guilty in September to a wire fraud conspiracy charge.

  • Former USC defender becomes latest Gamecock to transfer to Florida State

    He’s one of three South Carolina defensive linemen to go into the transfer portal this offseason.

  • Hundreds protest deadly police shooting of Mass. college student

    The mayor of Cambridge addressed the death of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal, saying: "Where we go from here is challenging."

  • Back in the fold, versatile Isaac Likekele again working out role for Ohio State

    After missing three games due to a personal situation, Ohio State's Isaac Likekele is carving out a role once again for the Buckeyes.

  • Ben Affleck Serves Jennifer Lopez & Delights Dunkin' Donuts Customers With Drive-Thru Gig

    Ben Affleck is doing his part to make sure America keeps running on Dunkin'! The Oscar winner surprised fans in his beloved Boston this week while working the drive-thru at a neighborhood Dunkin' Donuts, donning a visor, T-shirt and headset while taking and serving orders for unsuspecting customers. He was reportedly shooting a commercial for his favorite breakfast stop and he wasn't the only A-lister on set! Ben's wife, Jennifer Lopez, was also spotted at the shoot and reportedly got a special order delivered from her barista hubby.

  • Illinois bans semiautomatic weapons, but critics vow court test

    Illinois banned the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons Tuesday when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation driven largely by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

  • U.S. House adopts hardliner rules reining in McCarthy

    STORY: The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed a rules package with key concessions to a faction of right-wing hardliners, whose holding out against Republican Kevin McCarthy triggered a dramatic and lengthy fight for him to become speaker. Monday’s final tally was a near-party line vote, 220 to 213, to approve the package. Only Republican lawmaker Tony Gonzales joined all 212 Democrats in opposing the package, while another Republican did not vote. One of the key rules McCarthy had agreed to to become Speaker was one that allows a single lawmaker to call for his removal at any time. Texas Representative Chip Roy was among the Republican rebels - but flipped to help negotiate the agreement.He praised the new one-member threshold to vacate the speaker’s chair. “I could walk down right there into the well and file a motion to vacate a single person right now, because that's the precedent. That's what we're operating under, because that goes back to Jefferson. The whole point here is trying to ensure that we're continuing the great history of the 'people's house'.” Other changes included new restrictions on federal spending, potentially limiting McCarthy’s ability to negotiate government funding packages with President Joe Biden, a cap on government spending at 2022 levels, and the creation of a committee to probe the Justice Department. Democrats denounced the legislation as a rules package for “MAGA extremists”. The full extent of concessions from McCarthy has not been made public, leading to Representatives – such as Jim McGovern – questioning if lawmakers would ever find out what McCarthy had privately promised far-right Republicans. "Again, days and days and 15 roll call votes, and reporting by multiple sources, tells us that there is this side agreement with the House Freedom Caucus that deals with some of the most controversial concessions. Don't come to the floor and talk about transparency and openness, and a new day. This is backroom politics. That's what this is about. Secret deals that no one's gonna know anything about until it's too late.” Republicans won fewer seats than expected in November’s midterm elections, which amplified the hardliners’ power and worsened divisions within the GOP. Lawmakers now face critical tasks in the year ahead, including addressing the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt limit. Failure to do that, or even a gridlock in Congress, would shake the global economy.

  • Russia appoints new ground forces chief despite hawks' disapproval

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has appointed Colonel-General Alexander Lapin as chief of staff of the country's ground forces, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, despite fierce criticism from leading hawks over his performance in Ukraine. Lapin, previously commander of Russia's central military district, was blasted last October by hawkish allies of President Vladimir Putin after Russian forces were driven out of the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, a key logistics hub. His promotion - widely reported across Russian media but neither confirmed nor denied by the Kremlin - drew mixed reactions from the influential Russian war bloggers who provide often critical running commentary on Moscow's stuttering military effort in Ukraine.

  • Virginia Republicans Make Good On Youngkin’s Promise, Introduce 15-Week Abortion Ban

    Democrats’ recent victory in a critical state Senate seat will likely stop the ban from becoming law in the near future.

  • Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information

    It's at least the third time since June that Stripe has cut its internal valuation, following a smaller cut in October, and brings the total reduction to about 40% in the past six months, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter. Stripe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Stripe in November cut its headcount by about 14%, saying that the payments startup had overhired and grew operating costs too quickly.

  • High school football suspended after ordering strenuous workouts

    A football coach with the Rockwall Independent School District is suspended while the district investigates an incident that sent several student athletes to the hospital.

  • Russia threatens to seize property from businesses in occupied Ukraine that refuse to use ruble

    Moscow has threatened to seize all property and finances from Ukrainian businesses that refuse to conduct sales using the Russian ruble in occupied areas.

  • Triggering cancer cells to become normal cells – how stem cell therapies can provide new ways to stop tumors from spreading or growing back

    How cells become cancerous is a process researchers are still trying to fully understand. Generally, normal cells grow and multiply through controlled cell division, where old and damaged cells are replaced after they die by new cells. Sometimes this process stops working, leading cells to start growing uncontrollably and develop into a tumor. Traditionally, cancer treatments like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation and surgery focus on killing cancer cells. Another type of treatment using st

  • Investigators observed the Idaho murder suspect days before arresting him

    New reports say police arrested Bryan Kohberger after matching DNA found in his trash to a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

  • Fellow Cop Says Jan. 6 Hero Michael Fanone Needs Financial Help

    Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn tweeted a fundraising link saying Fanone has struggled to find work since leaving the D.C. Police Department.

  • Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer reveals dramatic hair transformation!

    Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer reveals dramatic hair transformation in TikTok video as she cut off her long locks and dyed them brunette.