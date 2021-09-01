Settlement reached in sexual harassment suit vs. college

Sep. 1—An out-of-court settlement has been reached in the federal sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Allegheny College last year by one of its students.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Erie in February 2020 by Samantha Simonetta, who claimed Allegheny and some of its football coaches ignored her claims of sexual harassment when she tried to join the team as a kicker in 2018.

Notice of a settlement was filed with the court last week by mediator Carole Katz, who met with attorneys for Simonetta and Allegheny on Aug. 25. The settlement notice was filed by Katz that day following the mediation session. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the notice.

Mediation is part of the U.S. District Court's alternative dispute resolution program. Under mediation, a neutral third party reviews issues with the parties involved and attempts to help them settle their dispute without judging the merits of the case. Mediation is confidential and non-binding on the parties who may decide to proceed with a lawsuit instead of a settlement.

"As noted on the court's docket, the parties have resolved the matter, and the terms of the resolution are confidential," Allegheny said in a prepared statement emailed to the Tribune when asked for comment.

Kristen Weidus, Simonetta's attorney, and Jeffrey Weimer, the college's attorney, did not respond to the Tribune's multiple requests for comment.

Simonetta graduated from Allegheny this year with a bachelor's degree in communication arts.

In the lawsuit, she claimed she "was subjected to gender-based abuse, harassment, and discrimination" and was forced from the football team.

The suit had sought unspecified dollar amount in damages for violation of Title IX, a federal statute prohibiting sex-based discrimination in federally funded educational programs. Colleges and universities receiving federal money must investigate such accusations. Under Title IX, discrimination on the basis of sex can include sexual harassment or sexual violence, such as rape, sexual assault, sexual battery and sexual coercion.

Story continues

The suit named Allegheny College as well several of the school's football coaches.

Simonetta's suit alleged she had notified an assistant football coach in mid-February 2018 about multiple unwanted sexual advances from an unnamed male teammate after she began participating in offseason team workouts in January and February 2018.

According to the suit, her sexual harassment claims were never address by the assistant coach nor were others on the coaching staff made aware of the matter.

The suit claimed "football coaching staff had deliberately elected not to proceed with an investigation, opting instead to 'resolve' the issue by forcing her off the football team."

Simonetta's suit also claimed she was touched inappropriately by another football team member in September 2018.

The suit claimed "other members of the college's faculty were aware of previous incidents of sexual misconduct by the perpetrating teammate."

According to the suit, Simonetta formally pursued action through the college against the student "ultimately resulting in a finding on December 17, 2018, that her former teammate had violated the College's Policy Against Discriminatory and Sexual Harassment, Including: Sexual Assault and Other Forms of Sexual Violence, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence and Stalking."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.