Settlement reached in suit against ISP officer after 2020 police shooting

Aug. 10—SOUTHERN INDIANA — A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit filed against an Indiana State Police trooper who shot and killed a Southern Indiana man in 2020.

Court records show the family of Malcolm Williams reached a settlement with ISP trooper Clay Boley earlier this month.

The case was set to go to trial on Aug. 7.

Williams' family filed the suit in 2021, citing a number of claims including excessive force and failure of one or more other officers to intervene at the time of the shooting.

The terms of the settlement were not listed in court documents, however the family asked for punitive damages in the suit.

Williams was shot and killed on April 29, 2020, after a traffic stop on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.

Boley pulled Williams and his girlfriend over on Middle Road early that morning while she was driving the pair to a restaurant. His girlfriend was nine months pregnant at the time and began to have contractions.

Boley let Williams exit the car and walk to the driver's side to aid her while he called for an ambulance.

Before Williams got into the car he was patted down by Boley, and Boley said he found a magazine clip for a semi-automatic. Boley said Williams pulled a gun from the car's glove box once he entered the car and fired three shots and Boley returned six.

All shots struck Williams, and he died within an hour of his injuries.

A few months after the shooting Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull determined the shooting was justified and did not charge Boley. ISP's Versailles Post conducted the investigation into the shooting.

The suit alleged Williams told Boley he had a handgun and tried to give it to him.

"As Malcolm attempted to hand the handgun to the police officer, by holding it in a way that clearly demonstrated that he could not shoot the handgun, Defendant Boley fatally shot him at least six times. Most of those shots hit Malcolm in the back," the suit stated.

There were calls to release more information about the shooting, including body camera video, however ISP said there was no body camera video of the event. There is also no dash camera video of the event.

Williams' death sparked several peaceful protests in Southern Indiana.

His brother, Tyler Williams, helped organize and participate in those demonstrations.

Tyler was shot and killed two months after Malcolm Williams' death at an apartment complex on Cross Creek Boulevard.

Police said Tyler Williams' death was accidental after an argument with a relative. The gun fell during the argument and went off on impact, with a bullet striking Tyler in the head.