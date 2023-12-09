Settlement reached in Worcester police wrongful conviction case that led to $8M verdict

In a file photo, Natale Cosenza, who spent 16 years in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit, hugs his sister Theresa Trotto of Millbury.

WORCESTER - Natale Cosenza, the former city man a federal jury awarded $8 million last year upon finding he served a 16-year prison sentence on fabricated evidence, has reached an agreement to settle the case, court records show.

Documents filed in federal court Wednesday show that lawyers for the two Worcester officers implicated in the case, Kerry Hazelhurst and John Doherty, reached an agreement with Cosenza for an undisclosed sum.

Hazelhurst and Doherty will be dropping an appeal they filed, the documents show, while Cosenza will be allowed to continue an appeal he brought arguing that the city of Worcester should also be held liable.

Emails sent to lawyers on both sides of the case Thursday afternoon were not immediately returned.

The agreement caps a contentious postjudgment fight over payment on the $8 million judgment that began when city lawyers argued it was legally prohibited from paying the tab.

The jury found against the two officers but was not asked to rule on the city’s liability as a result of pretrial rulings from a judge.

The documents in court did not indicate whether the city would be paying the settlement. The city had argued that it wouldn’t be able to pay the verdict, but it is not legally restricted from paying a settlement.

A federal jury awarded Cosenza $8 million in September 2022 after finding he had been wrongfully convicted of a home burglary based on fabricated evidence.

Cosenza spent nearly 16 years in prison after being convicted in a 2000 burglary in which a woman was awoken in the night by a man in her bedroom.

At the civil trial, Cosenza argued that police conducted a poor investigation based on deficient suspicion, created an unfair lineup and fabricated and suppressed evidence to secure his conviction.

Jurors found that Hazelhurst suppressed and knowingly fabricated evidence, and that those actions led to Cosenza being wrongfully convicted.

They also found that Hazelhurst and Doherty “conspired to violate (Cosenza’s) right to a fair trial by suppressing or fabricating material evidence.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Settlement reached in $8M Worcester police case of Natale Cosenza