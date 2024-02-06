Settlement struck in rent-to-own scam case that involves some in Berks

Feb. 6—A settlement has been struck in an ongoing rent-to-own scam case that reaffirms that victims will keep their homes.

There were 650 victims of the scam across Pennsylvania, including eight in Berks County.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced Monday that the settlement has been approved by Allegheny County Court. It ends appeals by the defendants and ensures that former rent-to-own tenants of Vision Property Management will keep the deeds and ownership of their homes.

Officials said the case dates back to 2019, when a suit was filed against Vision Property Management, its subsidiaries that operated in Pennsylvania and masterminds of the scam Alexander Szkaradek and Antoni Szkaradek.

According to the attorney general's office, the defendants were using misleading sales tactics to lure consumers into rent-to-own agreements on foreclosed houses. The homes were often dilapidated, however, and the promises of eventual homeownership were lies.

An Allegheny Court judge in 2021 ordered a default judgment against Vision Property Management and the other defendants, resulting in 285 victims receiving deeds and ownership of the home where they were living under the rent-to-own agreements.

Eight homes in Berks were part of the ruling. Six homes were in Reading, and one each in Hamburg and Robeson Township.

After that order was issued, the attorney general's office said, some of the defendants appealed the decision.

The new settlement resolves those appeals, affirming that consumers who were deeded their homes will retain them free and clear of any claims from the defendants.

"These homeowners have been under distress as to whether they are indeed entitled to retain ownership of their homes," Attorney General Michelle A. Henry said in a statement announcing the settlement. "This settlement, adopted by the court, offers them final assurance. This settlement will also provide restitution to consumers who were unlawfully evicted from their homes before our litigation began."

There is still ongoing litigation in the case involving victims of the scam who no longer live in the homes in question at the time of the 2019 litigation.

The attorney general's office said a consent petition approved by Allegheny County Court has cleared a path for the office to vigorously seek restitution from the defendants for those victims.