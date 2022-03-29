Settlement talks in Gloucester officers' lawsuit unsuccessful

Mar. 29—GLOUCESTER — Efforts to reach a settlement in two long-pending lawsuits brought by Gloucester police patrolmen Clifford Alves Jr. and Troy Simoes were unsuccessful, a mediator reported last month.

The outcome moves the two suits back onto a path to trial, according to a filing by the federal magistrate who oversaw a mediation session on March 2, according to court filings in the 2018 cases.

Alves and Simoes sued the city, the Police Department and the former police chief, Leonard Campanello, alleging that the two were harassed and discriminated against as a result of taking time off to perform military reserve duty.

They also alleged that they were falsely accused of leaking details of and posting commentary on social media about what came to be known as the "Pond Road Sex Scandal."

Lawyers for the officers, the city and Campanello had requested a mediation session last fall. It was delayed several times prior to March 2, court records show.

A third lawsuit, brought by fired patrolman Leon Stuart in 2018 against the city and then-chief John McCarthy, alleged that his firing was in retaliation for whistleblowing complaints about police misconduct, had been set to go to trial at the beginning of February, but was postponed due to an unspecified "COVID-19 health related matter," a court filing revealed.

However, it was then referred to a mediator, who conducted a session on March 4, according to court records.

That mediator reported on March 8 that the parties were still continuing to move forward with that process.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis