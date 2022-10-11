SettleMint lands €16M to beef up its web3 low-code platform and enter Japan

Rita Liao
·4 min read

Blockchain has quickly evolved beyond its financial origins and crypto pump-and-dump frenzy. From agricultural companies to auto manufacturers, established sectors have come to embrace the decentralized technology. But as with other nascent fields, web3 has a shortage of skilled programmers that is hindering the creative growth of the industry. That's a gap that SettleMint is trying to close with its low-code platform for blockchain engineers.

"Less than 1% of developers in Europe have any experience in web3," observes SettleMint's co-founder and CEO Matthew Van Niekerk. People learning Solidity from scratch could take anywhere from three to 18 months to hone their skills in the Ethereum programming language, he tells TechCrunch in an interview.

The company's solution is a tool that does away with a lot of the blockchain programming complexity and allows developers to create decentralized applications within "a couple of weeks." The development platform is chain-agnostic, meaning it's compatible with both private, permissioned networks and public, permissionless ones.

Marketplaces like OpenSea have lowered the barriers to entry for NFT creators, but the utility of blockchain is far more than authenticating the ownership of a JPEG. One of SettleMint's customers is a university in Indonesia that created a parallel blockchain-based voting system for the country's 2019 election to ensure fair results. Another user, the state of Jharkhand in India, implemented blockchain to track and add transparency to seed supply chains. In the financial realm, banks are using SettleMint to tokenize security products to enable immutable and instant transactions.

A blockchain-as-a-service business tailored to organizations doesn't really deliver the level of stunning growth seen in flashy GameFi or NFT startups. But SettleMint, which is headquartered in Belgium with teams in the UAE, Singapore, and India, is exactly the type of "builders" investors hunt down during crypto winter.

"Now is the period where there's a lot of real serious work being done. Companies are not here to drive a token price but ask how we can use this technology," says Van Niekerk.

"We are kind of the boring one in the group. We're like a blue chip player, so the discussion with different investors last year was difficult. But with a down market, suddenly [investors are saying] this company has a real business model with real subscription income. It's not about the hype and they've been in the market for so long."

The shifting sentiment is what drove SettleMint's most recent fundraising close, an oversubscribed €16 million Series A round co-led by London-based venture capital firm Molten Ventures, an investor in UiPath and Revolut, as well as Europe-focused OTB Ventures. SettleMint is "capital efficient" according to its CEO, so despite being around for six years, it had only raised €7.6 million prior to its Series A.

Other investors from the round include Fujitsu Ventures, Allusion, and Bloccelerate as well as existing investor Medici Ventures, L.P.

Japan's web3 future

SettleMint's recent offsite in Portugal. Photo: SettleMint

Having Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu on its cap table offers SettleMint a unique opportunity to expand into a tech ecosystem long dominated by domestic players. In April, the Japanese government issued an NFT white paper dubbing web3 "the new frontier of the digital economy." While regulators around the world have voiced their opinions on the emerging field, few have made their stance as clear through a state-level action plan as Japan.

"When there's regulatory clarity and vision from the government about the rules of the game and how you can operate, that's when the private sector will really step into it and get behind it and lean into the investments, whether it's in IT projects for the manufacturing sector, large manufacturers like Toyota or Nissan, or others," Van Niekerk argues.

SettleMint is still working with Fujitsu on its go-to-market strategy, but there's some indication of how its low-code solution can appeal to Japan. The development platform has been used heavily in three scenarios -- financial services, manufacturing and supply chain, and the public sector, so the company has "really strong reference use cases in those three areas," suggests Van Niekerk, as it forays into a market with a robust tech and auto manufacturing industry.

With the fresh capital injection, SettleMint also aims to strengthen its presence in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, and test the water in the U.S. The team currently has about 55 people and is looking to add 60 to its headcount.

10 investors discuss the no-code and low-code landscape in Q1 2022

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Flood of Fuels May Provide Some Relief to Diesel Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- A flood of fuel exports from China may provide some relief to a tight global diesel market ahead of sanctions on Russian flows that are expected to squeeze supply even further.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceChina

  • 2 Spectacular Software Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    In June, the U.S. inflation rate hit a 40-year high of 9.1%, taking a big bite out of consumers buying power at the grocery store, the gas station, and everywhere in between. The Federal Reserve is aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to combat this, which puts further pressure on household finances. This economic climate is crushing companies that rely on consumer spending to generate revenue, particularly in the technology sector.

  • The upcoming earnings season could be volatile. Here are 12 stocks that can help you ride it out.

    Earnings season is almost upon us, and some stocks may have it worse than others. Hre are some ideas to ride out the coming earnings storm.

  • Inflation: Cathie Wood criticizes the Fed's monetary policy

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood's open letter to the Federal Reserve criticizing its monetary policy.

  • Epic Games and Match look to expand their antitrust claims against Google

    Epic Games and Match Group are looking to fortify their antitrust lawsuits against Google by adding new counts to their initial complaint, filed last year, which illustrate the lengths Google supposedly went to in order to dominate the Android app market. The companies on Friday filed a motion to amend their complaints in their cases against Google, which now allege that Google paid off business rivals not to start other app stores that would put them in competition with Google Play. Epic Games and Match Group had originally detailed Google's plans in a filing last year, where they detailed a Google program known as "Project Hug," or later, the "Apps and Games Velocity Program."

  • The states where abortion rights are on the ballot in November

    In five states, voters will decide in the midterm elections this November whether to protect the right to abortion or restrict access.

  • Huge shell hole left in ground close to Kyiv bridge after Russian rocket attack

    Credit: Office of the Mayor of Kyiv/Cover ImagesThis footage shows the aftermath of a Russian attack, believed to be a Kh-101 cruise missile, that narrowly missed the glass pedestrian bridge in the city centre on Monday (10 October2022). The bridge is often unofficially called the Klitschko bridge in honour of Kyiv’s mayor, retired heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko. The bridge, opened by Klitschko in 2019, creates a shortcut on a tourist route along the right bank of Dnieper river in the city. It is 212m in length and 32m high, with the span connecting St Volodymyr Hill to the Arch of Freedom monument. It is often a popular spot for street performers and musicians. It is not known if there were any casualties from the attack. Klitschko has condemned the attacks on the city as acts of terrorism and has said they have disrupted and water and electricity supplies in parts of his city. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has also expressed outrage at the attack. Russia has launched a spate of missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, including Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and its neighbouring park, in retaliation for the destruction of the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia over the weekend. Ukraine's air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Russia launched 83 missiles - and more than 43 had been shot down by air defences. As of Tuesday morning, at least 19 had been killed, 105 injured as a result of Russia's renewed missile attacks on civilian areas.

  • India’s New Rich Fuel Brand Expansion for Tata’s Jewelry Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s expected surge of rich consumers is driving the jewelry unit of Indian conglomerate Tata Group to triple its Zoya-branded luxury stores by 2027.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once“There is a lot of latent dem

  • Buffet-backed BYD taps India as latest market amid global push

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Warren Buffet-backed Chinese electric carmaker BYD launched its first passenger car in India on Tuesday, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV), marking its entry into the mainstream market amid a broader global expansion. The move comes amid a wider global push by the Chinese carmaker which has begun selling EVs and plug-in electric hybrids in markets around the world, including Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia. "India will be one of the key markets in BYD's global portfolio," Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice president of electric passenger vehicles at BYD India, told Reuters.

  • Thoma Bravo buys third identity company this year with $2.3B ForgeRock acquisition

    Thoma Bravo knows what it likes, and apparently it likes identity access management - a lot. Today the firm announced its intention to acquire ForgeRock for $2.3 billion, the third company it has purchased in this category this year. In April it acquired SailPoint for $6.9 billion, and in August it snagged Ping Identity for $2.8 billion.

  • Court win for man fired for not keeping webcam on

    An American IT company asked the employee to keep his webcam on while he worked.

  • Boston health officials worried about levels of COVID in wastewater, and cases are falling again in New York and New Jersey

    Boston health officials are concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city's wastewater, after the concentration climbed 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% in the past two weeks, the Associated Press reported.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data

    U.S. stocks extended a downtrend on Monday to start the week lower as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports.

  • CPI sets the stage for Fed's November hike, banks report for Q3: What to know this week

    An already strained U.S. stock market will be further challenged in the week ahead as the government publishes a key inflation report and megabanks kick off what’s likely to be a murky earnings season.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.