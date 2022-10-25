UPDATE: Seven adults, juvenile girl charged in Ebensburg teen's death

Oct. 25—INDIANA, Pa. — Seven adults and a 14-year-old girl are charged with kidnapping Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, of Ebensburg, whose body was found near Oneida Mine Road in Brush Valley Township on Oct 22.

State police said during a press conference on Tuesday that Garreffa was murdered.

The seven adults are in custody. Homicide charges are pending. The girl is in a juvenile detention facility.

