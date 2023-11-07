Seven alleged Grand Forks County Correctional Center protestors plead not guilty

Nov. 6—GRAND FORKS — Seven Grand Forks County Correctional Center inmates waived their Monday, Nov. 6, preliminary hearings and pleaded not guilty to felony charges arising from

a protest at the facility

in September.

The inmates include:

* Takoda Richard Allery, 25, who pleaded not guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility.

* Kyle Martin Heintz, 32, who pleaded not guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

* Jaston Peter Blueshield, 30, who pleaded not guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility.

* Kelly Mikul Hood, 40, who pleaded not guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility.

* Steven Robert Keesling, 29, who pleaded not guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

* Gary Lawrence Grant, 28, who pleaded not guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility and Class A misdemeanor wearing a mask during the commission of a criminal offense.

* Logan Orion Riley, 21, who pleaded not guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility.

They're all scheduled for final dispositional conferences at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Two others were scheduled for preliminary hearings on Monday, Nov. 6, but they were rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 15. Mitchell Dean Lajimodiere, 55, and Travis Lee Wilson, 27, are charged with Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility and Class A misdemeanor wearing a mask during the commission of a criminal offense.

Multiple law enforcement officers were dispatched to the correctional center at 11:28 p.m. on Sept. 20 after Pod 3A inmates refused to lock down in their cells for the night, due to ongoing issues with their food conditions and commissary orders, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Inmates are accused of barricading doors, arming themselves with makeshift weapons, flooding their cells and breaking cell windows.