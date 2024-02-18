Seven area wrestlers go for titles at IHSA State

TechCrunch

Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Mary Ann dropped some hot takes, Karyne jumped back in the saddle and Alex tagged along for the ride. Karyne wanted to talk about the latest round at the intersection of AI and crypto, while Alex riffed on Hippo Harvest's $21 million fundraise for indoor robot farming.