Seven arrested for alleged welfare fraud. Here’s how much Tulare DA says they stole

Investigators from the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County announced the arrests of seven people on suspicion of welfare fraud over the past month.

In a statement on Friday, the DA’s office identified the seven as 26-year-old Clarista Aldaco and 26-year-old Johnny Vallejo, both from Lindsay; 31 year-old Erica Enos, 34-year-old Violet Pack and 51-year-old Lenora Macagbra, all from Visalia; and 26-year-old Rosie Renteria and 31-year old Gabriela Almanza of Porterville.

Each was arrested in December and either booked into Tulare County’s pre-trial facility or cited and released, according to the DA’s office.

In all, the seven are alleged to have received $43,466 in total un-entitled benefits by making false statements or other misrepresentation, including failing to report income and failing to report changes in household composition.

Receiving more than $950 in fraudulent claims is a felony, the DA’s office said.

For the whole of 2021, the DA’s Bureau of Investigations said it identified $710,854 in fraudulent benefits that resulted in felony criminal charges.