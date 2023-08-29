Seven arrested in Clay County drug bust

Aug. 29—The Clay County Sheriff's office has made seven arrests in connection with a lengthy narcotics investigation, Sheriff Brison Swearingen said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, while serving a search warrant on Billy J. Phillips, 51, of Brazil, Phillips barricaded himself in the residence and made threats of violence, according to a news release.

The Terre Haute Police Department SWAT team was contacted to assist. Clay County detectives maintained communication with Phillips, who eventually surrendered without incident.

He was arrested on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, Level 3 felony; dealing in methamphetamine, Level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, Level 5 felony.

Police remained on scene serving a search warrant, and additional narcotic related items were located and seized as evidence, the sheriff said.

As a result, Phillips is facing additional charges: resisting law enforcement, Level 6 felony,and possession of methamphetamine, Level 3 felony.

Others arrested on warrants and booked into Clay County Jail were:

* Jonathon G. Hamilton, 40, of Brazil: dealing in methamphetamine, Level 3 felony and possession of methamphetamine, Level 4 felony.

* Curtis H. Cooper, 43, of Brazil: dealing in methamphetamine, Level 3 felony and possession of methamphetamine, Level 5 felony.

A subsequent search was conducted at Cooper's residence and located additional illegal substances, according to the the sheriff. Cooper is facing the additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony.

* Michael Thompson, 32, of Brazil, was served an arrest warrant at the Clay County Jail, where he was incarcerated on an unrelated matter. Thompson now faces charges of dealing in methamphetamine, Level 3 felony and possession of meth, Level 5 felony.

* Britteni L. Bowles, 38, of Brazil faces charges of dealing in methamphetamine, Level 4 felony and possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony.

* Amanda S. Atkinson, 31, of Indianapolis, was served an arrest warrant at the Clay County Jail, where she was incarcerated on an unrelated matter. Atkinson faces charges of: dealing in methamphetamine, Level 4 felony and possession of meth, Level 6 felony.

* Matthew Eversole, 41, of Greencastle, faces charges of dealing in methamphetamine, Level 4 felony and possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony.

Assisting were the Clay County Prosecutor's Office, the Brazil Police Department, Terre Haute Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Indiana State Police.

