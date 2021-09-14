Seven arrested in connection to burglaries

Sep. 14—New York State Police announced Sept. 13 they have arrested seven people who have been linked to a crime spree across four counties.

In July, troopers announced that two men were arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in homes, seasonal residences and sheds within Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Madison counties. Christopher J. Youngs Jr., 23, of Maryland, and John B. Clark, 27, of Morris, were arrested July 10. Each were charged with the felony of second-degree burglary and misdemeanor of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a media release said.

Since those arrests, State Police investigators have lodged additional charges against the two, the release said. On Aug. 4, Clark was charged with third-degree burglary, and on Sept. 8, Youngs was also charged with third-degree burglary in connection to a break-in of a garage and theft of tools in Roxbury, the release said.

Five more people who were connected with Youngs and Clark have also been arrested, the release said.

Joseph F. Santiago Jr., 32, of Burlington Flats was arrested July 29, and charged with the felony of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, the release said. Santiago was found in the Edmeston area after a report of a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. An investigation revealed that he was in possession of several stolen firearms. Santiago was later released on an appearance ticket to the Burlington Town Court..

In mid-July, a search warrant was executed at a residence owned by Charles O. Hall in New Lisbon, and investigators found numerous stolen items from the string of burglaries, the release said. The items included stolen guns, ammunition, tools and household items. As a result of the findings at Hall's home, four people were arrested on Aug. 24, the release said.

Hall, 32 of Edmeston, was arrested on the felony charge of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Brookfield Town Court on Sept. 21, the release said. Hall was also charged with the felony of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and was issued appearance tickets to appear in the New Lisbon Town Court on Sept. 22, the release said.

Story continues

Kayla L. VanPelt, 23, of Edemeston, was arrested on the felony charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and issued an appearance ticket for Brookfield Town Court on Sept. 21, the release said. She was also charged with the misdemeanor of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and issued an appearance ticket to the Edmeston Town Court on Sept. 20.

According to the release, Henry W. Schmidt, 59, of Garrattsville, was arrested on the felony charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and the misdemeanor of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was issued appearance tickets to the New Lisbon Town Court. Schmidt was also charged with the misdemeanor of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and issued an appearance ticket to the Laurens Town Court on Sept. 16, the release said. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and issued appearance tickets to the Otego Town Court on Sept. 16, the release said.

Samuel A. Madero, 56, of Morris, was arrested on the misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and issued appearance tickets to the New Lisbon Town Court on Sept. 8, the release said.

According to the release, all seven individuals have been linked to more than 40 different cases between the New York State Police, local sheriff's departments and local police departments. More charges are likely as investigators continue to work through the open cases, the release said.