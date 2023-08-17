Seven arrested on drug charges in Mercer County

Aug. 17—SPANISHBURG — Seven arrests were made and drugs were seized after the Mercer County Sheriff's Department Tactical team executed a search warrant at a Spanishburg.

At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department Tactical Team executed a drug search warrant at 8767 Beckley Road in Spanishburg, according to Capt. Jesse J. Ruble, road division commander,

During the search, officers located approximately 2 ounces of Methamphetamine, about 1 ounce of Fentanyl and several firearms, Ruble said.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation:

Selina Thomas, no age or address available, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance-to wit Fentanyl; delivery of controlled substance ,2 counts-to wit methamphetamine; delivery of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

Daniel Shrader, no age or address available was charged with delivery of a controlled substance. 2 counts — to wit Fentanyl; delivery of controlled substance-to wit methamphetamine; and delivery of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

William Foutch, no age or address, was charged with possession of controlled substance-to wit Fentanyl.

Patricia Thomas, no age or address, was charged with possession of controlled substance-to wit methamphetamine.

Jeanette Shrader, no age or address, was charged failure to appear. During execution of search warrant officers also arrested Kristina Tiller and William Odell, no ages or addresses, on outstanding warrants.

All individuals were arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court by Magistrates William Holroyd and Keith Compton, Ruble said. The investigation was a collaborative effort by the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.