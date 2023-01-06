Seven arrested in Greenup drug bust

Jan. 6—GREENUP — The Greenup County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a monthlong drug trafficking investigation Thursday with a raid on Big White Oak.

Deputies took seven people into custody — including one juvenile — and seized several grams of meth and drug paraphernalia during the early morning raid of a home in the 1300 block of the road.

The property was described by deputies as "a nuisance to this community for several years."

One suspect swallowed some meth upon arrival at the Greenup County Detention Center and was taken to to King's Daughters Medical Center for treatment.

In a news release issued Thursday, Sheriff Matt Smith thanked Jailer Larry Pancake for cooperation with the medical emergency and County Attorney Matt Warnock for assistance in getting the search warrants.