Seven arrests made in Union County after pop-up block party

At around 4 p.m. Saturday June 3, hundreds of vehicles from the Alachua County area gathered in Lakeside Park in Lake Butler, to start a “pop-up” party.

Union County Sheriff’s Office states that many of the partiers were drinking and doing other drugs. UCSO received numerous complaints from citizens of loud noise and large gatherings. At authority of the City Commission authorities authorized Lakeside Park to close immediately due to the large unruly crowds, traffic control issues and violation of numerous laws.

Estimates reveal that the crowd was roughly over 500 and actively growing larger. In attempts to clear the crowd, a person fired numerous shots in the direction of the crowd hitting one victim. The shooter remains unidentified at this time.

Rescue arrived and victim was transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As the crowd started to disperse Lakeside park, this same crowd relocated to numerous locations to include Laredos, Fastrak, McDonalds, Spires, Circle K, Westside Park, Main Street, etc.

UCSO states that crowds grew to over 1,000 out of county individuals causing disturbances and blocking roads, resisting law enforcement and refusing lawful orders.

‘Chemical agents’ were deployed to break up the crowds and a number of people were arrested.

‘Investigation is continuing to identify the individuals initiating this pop-up party in our county and those involved in felony criminal behavior and once identified will be charged and prosecuted. Sheriff Brad Whitehead said this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Union County!!’ says the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrested individuals actively resisted law enforcement, refused to leave the area and were arrested and booked into the Union County Jail.

UCSO is currently working on this active investigation, receiving video from people and businesses throughout the community and will be filing further charges with more arrests to come.

