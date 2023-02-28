Seven Budget tax rumours – and whether they are likely to happen

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 25, 2022 Britain's re-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt reacts as he leaves after a meeting with Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in central London. - Britain's finance minister jeremy Hunt dismissed "gloom" over its recession-threatened economy, on January 27, 2023 and vowed to tap into Brexit opportunities and tackle rampant inflation to boost growth during a cost-of-living crisis. He laid out the Conservative government's growth plan in London's City finance district, following recent criticism from the business community -- and insisted that the nation was not in decline. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The countdown is on to Jeremy Hunt’s first Budget statement as Chancellor on March 15.

It follows November's Autumn Statement which saw Mr Hunt, in his first fiscal event as Chancellor, reverse many of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's plans and announce a raft of tax rises in order to fill a gaping hole in the nation's finances.

Since then, the Chancellor has come under huge pressure to row back on some of his proposals amid fears that higher taxes could dampen investment in the UK.

At the same time, there have been renewed calls for the Government to boost support on energy bills, after it emerged that households will see bills rise in April despite falling wholesale gas prices.

Mr Hunt has more fiscal room to manoeuvre now than he did at the time of his last statement. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, public borrowing is on course to be £31bn less than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility in November.

As the Budget draws closer, here are some of the policies that could be on the table and what they mean for the money in your wallet.

Increase in the pension lifetime allowance

The Government wants to get older people back to work, and increasing the amount they can save into their pension tax-free could entice more people back.

The lifetime allowance has been frozen at £1.073m since the 2020-21 tax year, and has almost halved, in nominal terms alone, over the past 11 years.

Any savings over the limit are taxed at 55pc if the money is taken out as a lump sum, or at 25pc plus the person's income tax rate if taken out gradually.

Untouched pension pots that exceed the lifetime allowance are taxed at 25pc above the threshold on the saver's 75th birthday.

Chances of happening?

6/10. The Telegraph reported in January that Treasury ministers were considering an increase in the lifetime allowance. Pensions escaped tax changes in the Autumn Statement, so this could be an area where the Government is willing to be more flexible.

Cut taxes

Some have called on Mr Hunt to reduce the nation’s tax burden which has soared since he announced freezes to tax thresholds and cuts to tax-free allowances.

From April 6, the threshold for paying the additional-rate of income tax will be lowered from £150,000 to £125,140. The Government estimates this will raise £420m in 2023-24 alone. The band will then remain frozen until 2028 along with other tax thresholds.

At the same time the dividend tax allowance will be slashed from £2,000 to £1,000 come April, and then to £500 next year, hitting income investors, the self-employed and entrepreneurs. There will also be a huge reduction to the capital gains tax allowance from £12,300 to £6,000 in April and £3,000 in 2024.

Chances of happening?

2/10. Despite growing pressure from business leaders and members of his party, the Chancellor has insisted there is no room for tax cuts. However, he could announce plans to bring down taxes in the future.

Simplify inheritance tax

In 2019 the Office of Tax Simplification – a Government agency dedicated to simplifying the tax system, now defunct – said that inheritance tax was unnecessarily complicated.

It suggested simplifying the rules around gifting so that fewer people would fall foul of the 40pc charge. There are many ways to give away wealth during one’s lifetime to avoid IHT – including the small gifts allowances, gifts out of surplus income, the annual exemption – but the OTS said this only adds to taxpayer confusion. A single, larger gift allowance would make the tax less complicated.

Chances of happening?

3/10. IHT has become a huge cash cow for the Government, bringing in £5.9bn between April 2022 and January 2023, so the Chancellor will be reluctant to wave goodbye to this lucrative revenue stream.

Increase in the pension annual allowance

The annual allowance is the amount that people can save tax free into their pension each year. It is set at a maximum of £40,000, but tapers down for higher earners to a minimum of £4,000.

Above this level, people have to pay income tax on the amount they pay into their pension pots. Critics said this has discouraged older people from returning to work.

Chances of happening?

7/10. The Telegraph reported this month that the Treasury was considering an increase in the annual allowance. It would not cost the Government much to increase the allowance or scrap it all together. The Association of British Insurers (a body that represents some of the biggest pension firms) has called for the Government to scrap the annual allowance.

Reform child benefit tax

The Government has been heavily criticised for its controversial charge on parents claiming child benefit. Once a parent earns more than £50,000 they have to pay some of the benefit back before losing it completely when they earn over £60,000.

The tax was originally designed to catch “high earners” but the threshold for paying the tax has remained at £50,000 for the last ten years. The Institute for Fiscal Studies predicts an extra 700,000 parents will be dragged into the net by 2028 as incomes rise while thresholds remain frozen.

The Low Incomes Tax Reform Group has called on the Government to reconsider the £50,000 threshold.

Sean McCann of financial advice firm NFU Mutual said: “Had the threshold been increased in line with inflation (CPI) it would now be set at £64,300. Restoring the threshold and linking it to future price increases would go some way addressing one of the most unfair elements of the tax.”

Chances of happening?

3/10. The Chancellor said in the Autumn Statement that tax thresholds would be frozen until 2028.

Expanding free childcare

Calls to tackle the chronic shortage of affordable childcare in the UK have grown louder amid warnings extortionate fees are locking parents, and mostly mothers, out of the workforce.

Tory and Labour MPs alike have called for an overhaul of the funding system, which currently offers 30 free hours a week to eligible parents of three-year-olds. This reduces to 15 hours a week for two-year-olds in families who receive certain benefits.

Chances of it happening?

7/10. Earlier this year Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "totally committed" to affordable childcare, but this wouldn't be the first time the current Government had failed to deliver on the issue.

However, the Treasury is reportedly considering an overhaul of the system, including expanding free care to one and two-year olds. This would prove a costly option and cost the Government billions, so the end result may well be a halfway house.

Postpone the energy price cap

The price cap was introduced last year to help families with soaring energy bills. Mr Hunt has announced that the limit on how much a typical household pays per year will rise from £2,500 to £3,000 from April.

However, now that wholesale gas prices are predicted to fall much faster than expected, he is under growing pressure to postpone the rise to the cap amid fears that millions could fall into fuel poverty.

Chances of it happening?

5/10. Over 70 charities have urged the Government to postpone the rise, but the move could be expensive for Mr Hunt.

A spokesman for HM Treasury said "the Spring Budget will set out the next stage in our ambitious plans to grow the economy and halve inflation, while getting debt falling."