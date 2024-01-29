Seven candidates running for three seats on the Franklin School Board

"I Voted" stickers wait for voters after they cast their ballots. Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Franklin School Board and will face off in a primary Feb. 20.

The race for Franklin School Board is a packed one, with seven candidates running for three open seats on the board.

Incumbents Angela Bier, Maqsood Khan and Ann Sepersky, along with challengers Jaclyn Gaffney, Angela Kallay, Jon Peccarelli and Jay Pereira, will face off in a primary election Feb. 20 to reduce the candidate field down to six. The remaining six candidates will then run for the three seats in the April election, with the top three vote getters in that election each receiving three-year terms.

The Journal Sentinel sent the candidates two questions, one asking for their top priority for the Franklin School District, and the other asking for their position on book removals and restrictions. Candidates' answers were limited to 100 words for each question.

Angela Bier

Age: 48Past political experience: Currently serving on Franklin Board of EducationCommunity involvement: Franklin Educational Foundation - volunteer; Franklin Historical Society - Whelan school teacher; St. Thomas of Canterbury - Altar Guild Member and Choir Member; Forte Theatre Company - Board President; Door County Published Authors Collective - Treasurer and Member; Library presenter of books, writing, & genealogy; Pet therapy volunteer with Obi (double doodle)Occupation: Former pediatrician; authorContact info: phone: 414-477-0976; email: angelabierfps@gmail.com; website: angelabierfps.com

What is your top priority for the Franklin School District if elected to the school board and how would you address it?

The district has numerous areas of focus. One that falls within the realm of board responsibility is facility and fiscal planning. For several years, Franklin Schools have not had a comprehensive, publicly-facing long range facility plan. Our community is projected to have continued school-age population growth with nearly full elementary schools. We also have inadequate indoor athletic facilities. Our board called for a systematic assessment of our facilities’ current state and future needs. I look forward to continuing this work, identifying options that are supported by our community, and maintaining fiscal responsibility with a continued stable tax rate.

What is your position on book removals/restrictions?

The district’s professional staff, including librarians, teachers, and literacy coaches, should use their expertise to select age-appropriate materials that meet the educational standards approved yearly by the school board. Parents should remain involved in their child’s learning and work with teachers to ensure that their student’s unique needs and household requirements are being respected. Should concerns about materials arise, the board has a policy in place to address these concerns utilizing views from multiple stakeholders. This process has been used effectively within the past three years.

Jaclyn Gaffney

Age: N/A (did not answer)Past political experience: Member of Key Communicators GroupCommunity involvement: Franklin Lacrosse Club board president and girls coach; voting citizen; volunteer at local school and community eventsOccupation: Global sr. risk analystContact info: Facebook Page - Jaclyn Gaffney for Franklin Public Schools Board of Education

What is your top priority for the Franklin School District if elected to the school board and how would you address it?

My priority is to ensure the Franklin Public Schools maintain the highest standards of education, including athletics and the arts, and reclaim those levels in areas of decline. I plan to build mutual understanding and trust via open, honest, productive dialogue and active engagement with all willing community members. Also, establish environments where students and teachers are set up to succeed by eliminating distractions. Regarding athletics, I aim to ensure there is ample space for sporting events as well as community activities while maintaining fiscal responsibility - including review and reallocation of current spend vs additional taxpayer dollars where able.

What is your position on book removals/restrictions?

It is my position that books within the schools should be age and content appropriate, supporting the student's overall academic excellence and aligning with the district's curriculum objectives and goals.

Angela Kallay

Age: 43Past political experience: I obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2003. During my time in college I was a member of the College Republicans. I also interned for the Republican Party of Wisconsin as well as for Representative Glenn Grothman. During that time I was given the opportunity to evaluate the UW System Budget during the state audit process.Community involvement: I have done my best to serve my community through the schools. I have worked with the Southwood Glen PTA. I have also volunteered as part of the Franklin Youth Boys Basketball Board and coached for two years with the Franklin Jr. Sabers Girls Volleyball fifth and sixth grade team. I have been a part of the Franklin Gridiron Club as well for the past three years. As a local business owner I am also a member of the South Suburban Chamber of Commerce.Occupation: Broker-Owner - Benefit Realty; co-owner - Advance Title & Closing; co-owner - A3 Travel Group with Dream VacationsContact info: Angela@AngelaKallay.com; (414) 412-4088; www.facebook.com/AngelaKallayForFPS

What is your top priority for the Franklin School District if elected to the school board and how would you address it?

I believe there are multiple priorities including facility renovation and teacher retention. However one of my motivational factors in running for a position on the board is the process of fluidity and accessibility of special education assistance. I hope to be a strong voice and advocate for all students of Franklin Public Schools including those who feel underserved or unheard. We need transparency and accountability when it comes to the consequences for students who create an unsafe or unhealthy environment for their peers. There are multiple ways this can be addressed and I look forward to having that discussion.

What is your position on book removals/restrictions?

I believe in promoting a balanced approach to book restrictions and removals. It is crucial to exercise common sense in evaluating the appropriateness of books for different age levels. It is our responsibility to be vigilant in limiting access to materials that may be deemed inappropriate for certain age groups. It is equally important to recognize the educational value of books with historical context.

Maqsood Khan

Age: 49Past political experience: Franklin School Board Member 2021-2024Community involvement: Participated in July 4th parade & Franklin night-out; attended events hosted by South Suburban Chamber of Commerce; graduation ceremonies of middle and high school students. Occupation: GastroenterologistContact info: mkhangi@yahoo.com; Website: khanforFranklinschools.com

What is your top priority for the Franklin School District if elected to the school board and how would you address it?

There is still work that needs to be done to ensure FPS becomes the best school district in the nation. My priorities include developing policies that retain and support quality teachers, increase academic achievement of our students, increase board accountability and transparency, and support our students' post-graduation endeavors. As the current Board Treasurer, I will continue efforts to optimize tax-payer dollars for the benefit of our Franklin community. You can learn more about my vision on my website Maqsood Khan for Franklin Public School Board and I hope to earn your trust and vote on Feb 20th and April 2nd.

What is your position on book removals/restrictions?

As a FPS board member, I believe in fostering a collaborative approach to book selection. The board should establish a transparent system allowing parents, students and teachers to bring forward their concerns about specific books. They should be allowed to propose books that would be beneficial for our students but currently missing from our school shelves. Freedom of speech and the power to read is a fundamental right. It is my duty to represent every member of the district, recognizing the different perspectives within our community and ensuring that our educational system fosters critical thinking and understanding for all students.

Jon Peccarelli

Age: 48Past political experience: NoneCommunity involvement: First student representative on the Franklin School District Strategic Planning Team (June 1993); SecureFutures (formerly Make A Difference Wisconsin) Volunteer Classroom Presenter starting in 2008 at a number of high schools including Bradley Tech, Ronald Reagan, Bay View, Cudahy and Franklin; volunteer coach for Franklin Little League girls softball; volunteer coach for Franklin Recreation Department youth basketballOccupation: I have been with the same company since college graduation in 1997 and have held various IT roles including leadership roles with increasing responsibilities since 2012.Contact info: Website: voteforpeccarelli.com; Email: voteforpeccarelli@gmail.com

What is your top priority for the Franklin School District if elected to the school board and how would you address it?

Excellence starts with raising expectations, ensuring we have a plan to achieve those expectations and an ability to track our progress towards those expectations. Discipline and respect expectations for the administration to carry out policies that set the proper tone for the schools to ensure we foster a safe learning environment for all of our students. Expectations for transparency through effective, complete and timely communication with parents, taxpayers and the overall community. Expectations for performance as the Franklin Public School District’s Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Accountability Score has been in steady decline since 2015.

What is your position on book removals/restrictions?

If elected, I would follow the Wisconsin state laws and policies as a school board member on a case-by-case basis.

Jay Pereira

Age: 42Past political experience: NoneCommunity involvement: Active member in ministries at Southbrook ChurchOccupation: Aerospace & Defense Executive Management Contact info: jayforfranklin@gmail.com

What is your top priority for the Franklin School District if elected to the school board and how would you address it?

Providing experienced, prudent, business-minded governance of the district’s resources – namely its personnel, facilities, and monies. Franklin, like much of the state, is experiencing increases in staff attrition, combined with aging facilities failing to keep pace with student needs. The result is an environment which strains district-wide cohesion, impairs academic achievement, and challenges efficient delivery of services. We need to find meaningful ways to reduce attrition, enhance the culture, and deliver an environment where educators thrive. Many of Franklin’s facilities need repair, replacement, or enhancements as we face the reality of spending more budget on maintenance and less on programming.

What is your position on book removals/restrictions?

The first amendment extends to schools, and under this context, we need to tread cautiously. However, the goal of a school library should be to provide books and media which advance, promote, and enable students along their academic journey. Books and topics in our school libraries should aid in these efforts. Books promoting racist, violent, or extremist views do not belong in the district. A school library is not an end-all media outlet. Should parents want their children to read more broadly, there are many other conduits and libraries to pursue.

Ann Sepersky

Age: 47Past political experience: Franklin School board member since October 2020Community involvement: Current co-president of Franklin United Music Parents; previous president of Ben Franklin PTO; previous co-chair Franklin Parent Advocates for Gifted EducationOccupation: Registered nurseContact info: Phone: 414-588-1574; Email: seperskyforschools@gmail.com; Website: tinyurl.com/voteforann

What is your top priority for the Franklin School District if elected to the school board and how would you address it?

My top priorities are ensuring equitable access for student achievement and continuing our focus on future facilities planning. From a board level, we need to ensure that we have the best staff and that they have the tools that they need to be successful. As a board we have already begun a study of our future facility needs and will seek feedback from the community in the next few months. I am proud that our board has maintained a stable tax rate.

What is your position on book removals/restrictions?

The role of the board is to establish policies, including policies for adopting and challenging resources, which we have in Franklin. I have confidence in the outstanding teachers and librarians in Franklin Public Schools who offer a wide array of curricular and free-reading materials to our students. Alternate options can be provided upon parent request to their child’s teacher. This strong partnership between families and our staff means that we can devote our energies to student excellence.

