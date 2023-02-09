Seven cars stolen from dealership in Willoughby

Feb. 8—Willoughby Police are investigating multiple car thefts from a dealership on Euclid Avenue across from the department.

According to a news release from the department, on Feb. 6 at about 7:30 a.m., an employee of Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 36845 Euclid Ave., reported that unknown suspect or suspects had gained entry into the building by shattering a window pane from a rear overhead door.

The dealership is across the street from the Willoughby Police Department.

According to the release, once inside, suspects rummaged through several offices and took numerous key fobs belonging to new and used vehicles. The business was not alarmed therefore the police department never received notification.

It was reported later that morning that seven cars were found missing, two Audis, a Dodge Charger, a Dodge Durango and three Jeep Grand Cherokees.

One of the Audis was later located near the area of E. 55th Street in Cleveland and it was unoccupied, according to the release.

Surveillance footage shows at least four suspects inside the building shortly before 4 a.m. They then went outside and began checking vehicles with the key fobs at about 4:08 a.m.

Willoughby Police said they are still in the process of determining which interior and exterior cameras are working for further suspect information.